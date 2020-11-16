Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly sits out Ireland camp 

Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will sit out this week’s Uefa Nations League camp and the game against Bulgaria after returning home for personal reasons.

The former Ireland goalkeeper told FAI.ie: “I opted to stay behind and return home when the team flew to Dublin on Monday. This is a personal decision as I am asthmatic.

“This is a very trying time for everyone in football during the pandemic and I have had to take this decision with my own health in mind.

“I want to wish Stephen Kenny, his players and staff the very best of luck for Wednesday night against Bulgaria.”

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean, who both started Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Wales, have been isolated from the rest of the squad which flew back to Dublin on Monday ahead of tomorrow night's wooden spoon clash with Bulgaria after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair are the latest members of the squad to test positive in the last two months, punching another hole in beleaguered manager Stephen Kenny's resources.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah both missed last month's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final defeat in Slovakia as a result of what proved to be a false positive test for a member of staff with whom they had been in close contact on the fight to Bratislava.

The following day, John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda, and Alan Browne were withdrawn from the squad to face Wales at the Aviva Stadium after another positive test within the camp, and Kenny has since lost Robinson and Browne to Covid-19 positives this month.

Coupled with injuries to Seamus Coleman, Enda Stevens, Harry Arter, Egan, Connolly and now Idah, who started against Wales, James McCarthy's unavailability for family reasons and the disciplinary bans which will keep midfielders Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby out on Wednesday evening, Kenny faces a major challenge in pulling together a team for a game Ireland cannot afford to lose.