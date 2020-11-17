Stephen Kenny forced to call for reinforcements after another Covid outbreak

Four more players have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for tomorrow’s Nations League meeting with Bulgaria after Stephen Kenny’s group was hit with a fresh dose of Covid-19 disruption yesterday.

Following Sunday’s Nations League defeat to Wales, the FAI have confirmed that both Matt Doherty and James McClean tested positive for Covid-19 before the squad flew home from Cardiff yesterday (MON) morning, with the rest of the squad all returning negative tests. They follow Alan Browne and Callum Robinson, who both tested positive last week.

Kenny’s options ahead of tomorrow’s game in Dublin had already been further limited with Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby ruled out through suspension after their respective red and yellow cards against Wales, while striker Adam Idah will miss out through injury.

As a result Kenny has drafted in four fresh faces, with Shamrock Rovers pair Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff both called up alongside U21 players Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor. It represents a first senior call up for both McEneff and Taylor.

Kenny has now lost 13 of his original 26-man squad for this window through a mix of suspension, injury, and positive Covid tests.

As Ireland’s luckless run continues off the pitch, midfielder Jason Knight is trying to stay calm amid the chaos after another whirlwind couple of days.

Knight headed into the weekend gearing up for the Ireland U21’s European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Luxembourg, but his plans changed when Kenny’s already-depleted senior squad suffered a couple of further blows in the days surrounding Thursday’s 3-0 loss to England.

Calls were made and Knight was parachuted in for the Wales game, winning his second senior cap after replacing Daryl Horgan just before the hour mark at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Derby player is getting used to dealing with a quick change of scheduling. Last month, Knight was in Italy with the U21s when his phone pinged. By the end of the week the 19-year-old had made his senior international debut, coming on for the final stages of the 1-0 loss to Finland in Helsinki.

“It’s a big step up but it’s something I’m trying to relish and enjoy at the moment,” Knight said.

“The senior team is where everyone wants to be and where everyone wants to play.”

While Knight will have cherished the opportunity to represent his country again at the weekend, his first steps into the senior international football waters haven’t come at the most exciting time. There has been much promise in the way Ireland have set-up under Kenny, but the on-going collective goal drought hangs heavily over the group.

“Looking back on the (Wales) game it was quite even and both teams had a good few chances. We were definitely disappointed that we didn’t get something out of the game,” Knight continued.

“We definitely thought we had a good few chances and on another night they go in and we take a good result home.

“The application and desire is there for all to see but we’re struggling to put the ball in the back of the net at the moment.

“Hopefully things will change soon.”