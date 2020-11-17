Connor Ronan looks for brighter days on the horizon with Ireland

As Stephen Kenny’s overhaul of the Ireland squad accelerates more by accident rather than design, Connor Ronan is yearning to grab hold of the next available entrance ticket.

The Wolves player, currently on loan at Zurich club Grasshopper, was a standout in Ireland’s Euro U21 campaign that will finish on Wednesday in Luxembourg.

Man-of-the-match in the home game against the group’s bottom seeds, back in March 2019, the diminutive midfielder will end his underage career against the same opposition in Beggen.

Sunday’s late 2-1 defeat to Iceland killed off Ireland’s qualification ambitions but they still hold an outside chance of claiming second in the group with a victory if Armenia shock the Vikings in their final game.

Hence Ronan is one amongst a cohort looking to use the concluding game as an audition for senior exposure.

Six players eligible for the U21s had already been promoted over the campaign before another, Troy Parrott yesterday returned to the fold, and Jack Taylor received his first call-up amid a deepening Covid-19 crisis.

“The end goal is getting into the senior squad,” stressed Rochdale playmaker Ronan, who opted for Ireland at the age of 16.

“I’m happy for the lads that have got the chance. It’s hard in the U21 squad adapting to players coming in and out but that’s international football. If it was you receiving the call-up, you’d be buzzing yourself. I’d be over the moon.”

Ronan and his squad will tomorrow night sit down after their qualification finale to watch the final senior international of the year against Bulgaria. That’s been the pattern for Ronan since making his U21 debut against Luxembourg and he can see himself fitting into the plans of his former manager.

He added: “I’d like to think I can become part of the team. Stephen knows us all well for his spell as U21 manager and he can be trusted to pick the right squad.”

Club form would go a long way to copper-fastening Ronan’s elevation for the next international window next March.

The classy midfielder featured as a teen for Wolves in glamour games against Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves.

However, it was his last year’s loan spell with Slovakian top-flight club Dunajská Streda, rather than temporary stints closer to home at Portsmouth, Walsall and Blackpool, that proved most fruitful.

So much so, he opted to venture afield again when Nuno Espirito Santo recommended additional education for him away from Molineux. Famous Swiss club Grasshopper are top of the second division, well placed to make a top-flight return.

“I recovered from an injury to get into the starting team and am really enjoying the experience,” Ronan explained.

“It’s intense enough and quite technical as well. It suited my style, rather than another loan move in England.

“I’ve had enough loan moves now all over the place that I’m prepared for whatever comes my way. That’s what loan moves are for, to get that experience and to pick up different styles of football. I feel I am ready for whatever comes my way.”