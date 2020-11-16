Jose Mourinho has a dig at international break after Matt Doherty Covid case

Doherty, who was pictured hugging team-mate Gareth Bale after the final whistle against Wales, will miss Tottenham’s game with Manchester City on Saturday night
Jose Mourinho has a dig at international break after Matt Doherty Covid case

Jose Mourinho is not a fan of the current international break (John Walton/PA)

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 16:57
Jonathan Veal

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has made his negative feelings towards the current international break clear with a sarcastic Instagram post.

Mourinho has seen the majority of his Spurs squad leave the secure Premier League bubble to jet off across Europe – and further in some instances – to take part in friendlies as well as Nations League matches and World Cup qualifiers.

To darken his mood further, right-back Matt Doherty has tested positive for coronavirus after he played for the Republic of Ireland against Wales on Sunday, while Son Heung-min was forced to quarantine in a hotel in Austria after six of his South Korea team-mates caught the virus.

 

In an Instagram post dripping with sarcasm, Mourinho posted a picture of him doing some weights in the gym with the caption: “Amazing week of football. Great emotions in the national team matches, superb friendlies and total safety.

“Covid test results after matches been played, randomers running on the pitch while team sessions are taking place and much more.

“After another training session with only 6 players, it is now time to take care of myself.”

Doherty, who was pictured hugging team-mate Gareth Bale after the final whistle against Wales, will miss Tottenham’s game with Manchester City on Saturday night.

More in this section

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Three Shamrock Rovers players in Ireland squad as Stephen Kenny announces four call-ups
Republic of Ireland v New Zealand - International Friendly Matt Doherty and James McClean test positive for Covid-19
Wales v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 4 - Cardiff City Stadium Robbie Brady backs struggling Republic to come good under Stephen Kenny
tottenhampa-sourceplace: uk
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham AFC takeover bid accepted

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham AFC takeover bid accepted

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up