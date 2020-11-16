Three Shamrock Rovers players in Ireland squad as Stephen Kenny announces four call-ups

Shamrock Rovers have three representatives in the Republic of Ireland squad after Stephen Kenny's latest round of call-ups.

Graham Burke and the uncapped Aaron McEneff are among four players called into the squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League relegation decider against Bulgaria, joining team-mate Jack Byrne in the 24-man group.

Millwall striker Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, and Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor are also called up from Jim Crawford's U21 squad as Kenny looks to plug holes in his initial selection.

Matt Doherty and James McClean have made it four players ruled out through Covid-19 cases, while Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby are suspended.

First-choice striker Adam Idah will also miss out through injury and has returned to recuperate with Norwich City.

It leaves James Collins, Ronan Curtis, Sean Maguire, Burke, and Parrott as the options for the central striker role, while Conor Hourihane, Robbie Brady, and Jack Byrne are the only three remaining midfielders from Kenny's original squad.

In all, half of that 26-man squad selected 11 days ago have been ruled out through injury, illness, or suspension.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Attackers: James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).