Robbie Brady backs struggling Republic to come good under Stephen Kenny

Robbie Brady backs struggling Republic to come good under Stephen Kenny

Robbie Brady (left) is convinced the Republic of Ireland can prosper under manager Stephen Kenny (Nick Potts/PA)

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 10:10
Damian Spellman, PA

Robbie Brady is convinced the Republic of Ireland will prosper under new manager Stephen Kenny despite a testing start to his reign.

Burnley midfielder Brady and his team-mates slipped to a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Sunday as Kenny’s wait for a first win extended to seven games, the last six of which have seen them fail to score.

During that period, Ireland’s hopes of making it to the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals via the play-offs have gone up in smoke, while their presence among the second pot of seeds for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers is now in severe jeopardy.

However, asked if better times lie ahead under Kenny, Brady said: “Yes, definitely. It’s been really positive since he’s come in and he’s put his ideas across to us and the lads have bought into it. It’s been good.

“We’ve been creating chances – obviously the goals haven’t come yet, but if we score a few, it’s a different scenario.

“There are definitely positives to take from it and once everyone is pushing in the right direction, I’m sure there will be good times ahead.”

Kenny, who succeeded Mick McCarthy ahead of the current campaign, took up the reins determined to ease Ireland away from the safety-first pragmatism of recent years and play the more progressive brand of football he instilled during his time in charge of the Under-21s.

That transition would have been challenging enough without the injuries and positive coronavirus tests which have severely deleted his squad in the last two camps, and Ireland head into Wednesday night’s clash with Bulgaria in Dublin desperate for a win which would both secure their place in League B and give them some tangible reward for the work they have done to change their approach.

Brady said: “You know how it is, once you have a few bad results, people start talking and pressure builds. But it’s just one of those things we’ll have to deal with.

“We’ve all have enough games under our belt to deal with it, so yes, please God we get a win on Wednesday and we can push on from there.”

Brady’s performance in Cardiff was one of a series of positives for his international manager with the 28-year-old turning in one of his more accomplished displays for his country in recent years.

The former Manchester United trainee returned from Euro 2016 seemingly with the world at his feet having shone on the big stage as the Republic made it to the last 16 in France, but endured a miserable two-year fight for fitness after suffering a serious knee injury in December 2017.

He has started just 16 games for his club since and that has taken its toll on a man who at one point seemed destined to spearhead a new generation of Irish players.

He said: “I haven’t had a lot of football over the last couple of years, which is not nice at all. It’s been a difficult road, but I feel like I’m in a good place.

“My body is in a great place now at the minute where I’m ticking off games, I’m feeling fit, training every time and I feel great.”

More in this section

Austria v Northern Ireland - UEFA Nations League - League B - Group 1 - Ernst Happel Stadion Late Austria fightback leaves Northern Ireland facing Nations League relegation
Gareth Bale with Matt Doherty of Ireland after the game 15/11/2020 Republic of Ireland's Pot 2 hopes for World Cup draw hanging by a thread
Belgium v England - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 2 - King Power Stadion At Den Dreefts Belgium dash England’s Nations League hopes in Leuven
republicpa-sourceplace: uk
Football rumours: Haaland Man City's top target to replace Aguero

Football rumours: Haaland Man City's top target to replace Aguero

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up