Football rumours: Haaland Man City's top target to replace Aguero

The Manchester Evening News says Erling Haaland is considered the leading target for Manchester City as they look to prioritise signing a top-class striker next summer. According to the paper, which cites a report from 90min, the 20-year-old goal-scoring machine is at the top of the list of potential alternatives for Sergio Aguero, who is yet to sign an extension with City.

Another player believed to be on City’s list is Inter Milan’s 23-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez. The Manchester Evening News says Martinez is being considered as a more viable option for the club to pursue, primarily due to the number of clubs likely to be chasing Haaland.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in reuniting with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (Jon Super/PA)

Staying with City, the Daily Star reports the club are weighing up a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. City sold the 22-year-old to Villa last year with a £25million buyback clause, and Pep Guardiola is believed to be considering a reunion following the Brazil international’s strong recent form.

Barcelona are reportedly lining up a summer move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Sun, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says the 27-year-old is being looked at as competition for Barcelona’s current defensive options. Rudiger, who has yet to play any Premier League minutes this season, is believed to be open to the move.

Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set for a move to Italy (David Davies/PA)

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Italian publication Gazetta Dello Sport says Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle to sell the 26-year-old midfielder to Napoli at the end of the season.

Hakan Calhanoglu: The AC Milan midfielder could be on the way to Atletico Madrid after contract talks with the Italian club stalled, reports Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.