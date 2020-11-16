Republic of Ireland's Pot 2 hopes for World Cup draw hanging by a thread

Winless Ireland are running out of time to avoid entering next month’s World Cup draw as third seeds.

Indeed, Ireland will need a favour from Northern Ireland against Romania on Wednesday to remove the risk of a potentially nightmare group.

Stephen Kenny’s side began this month’s international window clinging onto the last spot in the cohort of second seeds but defeats to England and Wales have sunk them into the lower tier.

Fifa will divide the 55 federations into five pots for the European section of the draw on December 7 to be held virtually from Zurich.

The first four consist of 10 nations each, with the remainder left in the basket of fifth seeds.

Last night’s results left just one of the second pot places in the balance.

Russia have possession of that slot, leading the top country in pot three, Romania, by 10 points.

Ireland, lagging one further point adrift, will need to accrue the six points for beating Bulgaria, hope Russia drop 7.8 points by losing in Serbia and Northern Ireland stall Romania’s ascent in Belfast.

Another nation in the mix are Norway, who would leapfrog Ireland by pulling off a shock win away to Austria, even if Kenny oversees a first win of his tenure.