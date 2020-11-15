Problems aplenty for Ireland and Stephen Kenny as goal drought hits nine hours

What a dilemma the FAI has right now after this defeat for Ireland in Wales made it no goals in nine hours of football under Stephen Kenny with fans, pundits and critics wanting to know: Who is to blame?

The performance in Cardiff was better than we saw during a chastening defeat against England last time out, but the lack of attacking threat and more pointedly the way Ireland have completely forgotten how to hit the net is mentally exhausting for supporters who desperately crave something to cheer in these miserable times.

It is easy enough to pinpoint the problem, of course – but not so easy to find a solution or even to identify the culprit.

It would be harsh to put all the blame on the forward line given that in this case it was led by 19-year-old Cork-born Adam Idah who is still finding his way at international level and received little service.

So, is it the system? The manager? Lack of confidence? Or lack of talent?

Even before this game kicked off, Ireland’s run without scoring was the worst for 24 years and Kenny is the man taking the flak.

But it would be foolish to presume he is solely responsible. The bottom line is that a dearth of attacking talent is Ireland’s biggest issue and one that has been either ignored or has remained unsolved for many years.

The performance in Cardiff was organised, tidy and at times easy on the eye; but there was never a feeling that the game would be won or that if a chance arrived that it would be taken.

Cutting edge

That’s frustrating, but the origins of the team’s lack of cutting edge go back as far as Robbie Keane’s final match in a green shirt. The legendary striker waved goodbye to international football following a 4-0 victory over Oman in August 2016 and that’s the kind of scoreline which seems like a pipe dream four years later.

Ireland have scored only 33 goals in 41 games since the day that Keane departed – and 13 of those came in the first months after his retirement. That leaves just 20 goals scored in the last three and a half seasons. So, the problem is not new or exclusive to Kenny, despite accusations that his new passing style has made the team less competitive.

In fact, some of the statistics being used to question Kenny's approach could also be used in his mitigation.

The last striker to score for Ireland, for instance, was David McGoldrick in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in September 2019 – and he has since retired from international football.

The more experienced Shane Long hasn’t managed an international goal in four years and although James McClean has remained a vital cog, all his 10 international goals came under Martin O’Neill.

What on earth Kenny is supposed to do is hard to fathom.

Patience, youthful energy and hard work may be the only option until a top-quality striker is finally unearthed - and that’s not an easy solution to sell to fans or, indeed, to your employers.