Ireland's goalless streak continues as Wales loss sets up Nations League relegation decider

WALES 1 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND 0

Ireland face a Nations League relegation decider against Bulgaria on Wednesday night after their desperate winless run continued in Cardiff.

David Brooks ensured it would be yet another defeat for Stephen Kenny’s men after his second-half header made it eight games without a victory.

After showing promising signs during the first 45 minutes, Ireland faded and finally succumbed to the Welsh pressure, while failing to score for the sixth game in a row.

While Wales set up a Nations League promotion decider against Finland, it’s a whole different story for Ireland, who must now avoid defeat against Bulgaria to remain in the second tier after a dire run.

This Celtic clash was a crucial one for Kenny’s underperforming side with World Cup qualifying seedings on the line.

There was also the small matter of avoiding relegation into Nations League C and trips to the likes of Albania, Kosovo, and Armenia.

After watching his side go five matches without scoring, Kenny turned to 19-year-old Adam Idah, Robbie Brady, and James McClean - who scored Ireland’s only goal the last time they tasted victory in Cardiff in 2017 - to break Ireland’s hex in front of goal.

Kevin Long also came into the starting XI in a bid to stop the rot and earn a first win in eight matches.

But to do so Ireland would have to stop a daunting Welsh attack they knew all too well. Gareth Bale was back and according to stand-in manager Robert Page, was the "fittest he has ever been" after regaining match sharpness at Tottenham.

Manchester United flyer Daniel James and Bournemouth winger David Brooks were in support as Page set his side out in a 3-4-3 formation.

Ireland started brightly and captain Shane Duffy spurned an early opportunity after diving to meet Brady’s free-kick, but he failed to steer his header on target.

Brady was next to go close when he fired over from the edge of the area after Wales had scrambled the ball away from goal.

The signs were promising for a seemingly rejuvenated Ireland side, but they got a reminder of their opponents’ threat after Kevin Long gifted the ball to Brooks on the edge of the box.

He had his teammate Jayson Molumby to thank for providing a crucial intervention to block Brooks’ shot out for a corner.

Then it was Bale’s turn to threaten the Irish goal as momentum began to swing the way of the hosts. The Spurs star launched a dipping free-kick towards goal from 30 yards out and watched it graze the top of the crossbar before going behind.

The scare only seemed to spark Ireland into life. Moments after the close shave, Brady chipped the ball into the path of McClean, who forced a reaction save from Danny Ward with a forceful low effort.

Wales looked to assert control after the restart but were met with stuff resistance from Ireland’s solid rearguard.

It looked for a moment as if the breakthrough would come from the spot when the newly introduced Kieffer Moore went down in the box under pressure from Duffy. Referee Petr Ardeleanu blew his whistle, but only to award Ireland a free-kick and issue Moore with a yellow card for simulation.

But the defensive resolve was finally broken in the 66th minute when Daniel James clipped a cross towards the back post, where it was met by Bale, who beat Spurs teammate Matt Doherty to head back across goal for the onrushing Brooks to head in from close range.

Brooks should have made it 2-0 after breaking clear on a rapid counter-attack, but Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph made a stunning left-handed stop to keep the one-goal deficit in tact.

Ireland had a penalty shout turned down when Neco Williams seemed to hand a corner at the near post, but there was more agony to come.

The final blow came in added time as Ireland as they lost midfielder Jeff Hendrick for the crucial clash on Wednesday evening. Wales substitute Tyler Roberts cut out a weak pass and looked set to sprint clear through on goal until Hendrick scythed him down and saw red.

Wales (3-4-3): Ward; Rodon, Mepham, Davies; N Williams, Ampadu, Morrell, Norrington-Davies (Moore 62); James, Brooks (T Roberts 88), Bale.

Ireland (4-3-3): Randolph; Doherty, Duffy, K Long, O’Shea (O’Dowda 81); Molumby (Hourihane 75), Hendrick; Horgan (Knight 59), Brady (Byrne 82), McClean; Idah (Collins 75).

Referee: Petr Ardeleanu (CZE)