Rianna Jarrett grabs second-half Brighton winner against West Ham

Rianna Jarrett training with Ireland last month.

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 16:10

Rianna Jarrett’s second-half strike was enough to earn Brighton a 1-0 win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Jarrett lobbed West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold and then followed up to head home in the 69th minute.

Arnold denied Brighton a second minutes later pushing away an Inessa Kaagman shot from Kayleigh Green’s cross.

West Ham squandered a good first-half chance when Martha Thomas’ shot from the edge of the area was hit straight at Brighton keeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand, who had come off her line.

Hammers substitute Kenza Dali had two good long-range second-half efforts saved by Fiskerstrand as Brighton held on to claim their second WSL win of the season.

