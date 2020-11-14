Dara O'Shea enjoying 'amazing' breakthrough year with Ireland and West Brom

One player's difficulty is invariably another's opportunity and it was Dara O'Shea who profited when John Egan was forced off after just 14 minutes against England at Wembley on Thursday evening.

For the Dubliner, 2020 is the year that has kept on giving.

A regular in the West Bromwich Albion defence that secured promotion to the Premier League, he has continued in that vein as Slaven Bilic's side adapt to the top tier and a senior international debut followed last month against Finland.

“Yeah, it's been amazing, I suppose. It's been my breakthrough year in football. Getting in the team at West Brom, signing a new deal, getting promoted, and then eventually making an appearance for my country. It's been amazing. It's been a dream for me.”

Few players have moved up through the ranks with such haste. Still only 21, he is acutely aware that such opportunities rarely come along in such proximity and he has appreciated that good fortune even amid the flurry of fixtures.

There is no suggestion that it has been easy. O'Shea has done the hard yards further down the English football pyramid and Stephen Kenny highlighted that when asked for the strides made by a player whose versatility offers numerous options across the rearguard and midfield.

“You think about mentality and Dara is an example of the mentality you would want an Irish player to have,” said Kenny ahead of Ireland's Nations League game against Wales tomorrow.

He has gone on loan to the Conference with Hereford. He has played 30-odd games for Exeter in League Two before he went to West Brom and played a part in their promotion-winning season.

“Now he has played games in the Premier League. He has been a consistent improver over the age groups and is a very good young professional.”

If there was a 'pinch me moment' then it came in that bow against the Finns. O'Shea had grown up going to the old Lansdowne Road with his dad, “buzzing the whole day in school knowing I was going to watch Ireland later on” and Wembley sounds like it was a close second best.

“It was a bit surreal. Obviously coming on at an early stage was amazing for me. To be given the backing by the gaffer to put me in in such a big game at Wembley is amazing.

“I'd never played there before so I was really looking forward to the game. It didn't pan out the way we wanted it to go, but I thought we took a lot of positives from the game and it was a step in the right direction.”

This fast-tracked education looks like continuing at the City of Cardiff Stadium tomorrow evening given Egan is a confirmed absentee and the prospect of facing up to someone like Gareth Bale is one that excites rather than unnerves him.

None of this is happening isolation. He obviously isn't blind to the team's difficulties of late under the new management but O'Shea is one of the growing band of personnel who have experience of playing under Kenny with the U21s in the near past.

That was a side that had less issue with scoring goals and winning games.

“We know how much it means to him and how much it means for the group as well, to do well for him. Having played previously under him, I knew what was required from him, what a good manager he is, how he played will really benefit this country going forward.

“Everyone knows the task, everyone wants to do well for the gaffer, wants to do well for the country. I feel the results are going to come more positive, it really is a work in progress at the moment. Everything takes time but I really do believe the results will start picking up.”