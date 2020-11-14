Stephen Kenny targets 'elusive' Ireland victory against Wales

Stephen Kenny has no issue with Matt Doherty's raw and honest take on the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 loss to England last Thursday, but the manager is promoting a far more upbeat message than his defender ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Wales.

Doherty spoke of his embarrassment at walking off the pitch in the wake of another defeat and another blank. He was also critical of the team's lack of response to going 2-0 down and stated that there seemed to be a lack of belief in front of the opposition's goal.

“I listened to what he said and what he said was perfectly fine,” said Kenny, speaking in Cardiff where they will meet Wales in an important Nations League game tomorrow evening.

“He said he was embarrassed to lose the game 3-0 and that's fine.”

Kenny stressed that everyone involved had been disappointed with the loss to Gareth Southgate's side but insisted that the page had been turned quickly with a view to this next fixture, and Wednesday's game against Bulgaria in Dublin, in mind.

He doesn't deny that this international window and the one last month have made for tough times with so many players ruled out due to Covid-related issues and others besides but there is a refusal to dwell on that magnitude of misfortune.

The hope is that everyone is taking that approach because a run of six games without a win and five devoid of a single goal scored could easily infiltrate the minds and morale of individuals and the collective as a whole.

Disgruntlement or disillusion are the kind of emotions that can prove contagious but the Ireland boss was quick to counter any suggestion that the mentality of the group was to be questioned as they chase what he termed that “elusive” win.

There's nothing wrong with the mentality of the players in the Irish squad. A lot of key players are missing but the players that are called up dream of playing for their country growing up and playing for Ireland is the ultimate ambition.

“We have 25 players in the squad now, all good players and ready to play the two games. There is nothing wrong with the mentality just because we have been beaten by England in Wembley. They all give everything of themselves all the time.”

It's fair to say that this is not how he would have pictured his first few months in charge of the national side.

Covid has complicated everything. Not just in terms of players lost to positive cases but in the manner it has sterilised the team environment, stacked fixtures on top of each other like firewood, and, in the process, limited work done on the training pitch or in meetings.

“Whether I enjoy it or not is not the priority. Trying to make the team successful is more of a priority. I'm not pleased that we haven't scored in the last few games and we did a sort of collage of the opportunities that we had over the previous four games, leaving the England game out.

“We watched it collectively and I said that we missed a very high number of chances but that we were creating them. This is a new game against Wales and we want to try and perform well and try and get that elusive win that we need.”