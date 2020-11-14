Stephen Kenny targets 'elusive' Ireland victory against Wales

The Republic of Ireland manager insists the squad is in a positive state of mind on the back of Matt Doherty's honest take on the loss to England
Stephen Kenny targets 'elusive' Ireland victory against Wales

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 16:22
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny has no issue with Matt Doherty's raw and honest take on the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 loss to England last Thursday, but the manager is promoting a far more upbeat message than his defender ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Wales.

Doherty spoke of his embarrassment at walking off the pitch in the wake of another defeat and another blank. He was also critical of the team's lack of response to going 2-0 down and stated that there seemed to be a lack of belief in front of the opposition's goal.

“I listened to what he said and what he said was perfectly fine,” said Kenny, speaking in Cardiff where they will meet Wales in an important Nations League game tomorrow evening. 

“He said he was embarrassed to lose the game 3-0 and that's fine.”

Kenny stressed that everyone involved had been disappointed with the loss to Gareth Southgate's side but insisted that the page had been turned quickly with a view to this next fixture, and Wednesday's game against Bulgaria in Dublin, in mind.

He doesn't deny that this international window and the one last month have made for tough times with so many players ruled out due to Covid-related issues and others besides but there is a refusal to dwell on that magnitude of misfortune.

The hope is that everyone is taking that approach because a run of six games without a win and five devoid of a single goal scored could easily infiltrate the minds and morale of individuals and the collective as a whole.

Disgruntlement or disillusion are the kind of emotions that can prove contagious but the Ireland boss was quick to counter any suggestion that the mentality of the group was to be questioned as they chase what he termed that “elusive” win.

There's nothing wrong with the mentality of the players in the Irish squad. A lot of key players are missing but the players that are called up dream of playing for their country growing up and playing for Ireland is the ultimate ambition.

“We have 25 players in the squad now, all good players and ready to play the two games. There is nothing wrong with the mentality just because we have been beaten by England in Wembley. They all give everything of themselves all the time.”

It's fair to say that this is not how he would have pictured his first few months in charge of the national side.

Covid has complicated everything. Not just in terms of players lost to positive cases but in the manner it has sterilised the team environment, stacked fixtures on top of each other like firewood, and, in the process, limited work done on the training pitch or in meetings.

“Whether I enjoy it or not is not the priority. Trying to make the team successful is more of a priority. I'm not pleased that we haven't scored in the last few games and we did a sort of collage of the opportunities that we had over the previous four games, leaving the England game out.

“We watched it collectively and I said that we missed a very high number of chances but that we were creating them. This is a new game against Wales and we want to try and perform well and try and get that elusive win that we need.”

More in this section

Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League - Group J - Bosuilstadion Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho handed suspended one-match European ban
Premier League File Photo Premier League scraps unpopular pay-per-view experiment
England v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly Past glories of limited relevance as Ireland visit Cardiff
Ciaran Clark 11/11/2017

Four more call-ups to Republic of Ireland squad for Wales and Bulgaria games

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up