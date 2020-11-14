Four more call-ups to Republic of Ireland squad for Wales and Bulgaria games

Ciaran Clark is called upon for the first time since the Stephen Kenny era began. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 13:06
Stephen Barry

Four more players have linked up with Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad in Wales ahead of their final pair of Nations League games.

Seamus Coleman, John Egan, and Harry Arter have returned to their clubs after picking up injuries as the list of absentees has swelled in the past week to also include Enda Stevens, Aaron Connolly (injuries), James McCarthy (family reasons), Alan Browne and Callum Robinson (Covid-19).

Midfield duo Jason Knight (Derby) and Josh Cullen (Anderlecht) have joined the group, along with defensive reinforcements in Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn) and Ciaran Clark (Newcastle).

It marks the 34-times capped Clark's first call-up of the Kenny era, having only returned from injury in recent months.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Swansea City's Ryan Manning were already announced as joining the squad which now numbers 25 players for the Wales and Bulgaria matches.

Republic of Ireland squad 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth). 

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

Fixtures 

15/11 - Wales v Ireland, UEFA Nations League, 5pm 

18/11 - Ireland v Bulgaria, UEFA Nations League, 7.45pm

