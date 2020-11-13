Past glories of limited relevance as Ireland visit Cardiff

There were precious few reasons for anyone in the visiting camp to crack a smile in Wembley late on Thursday evening.

It took a reminder of Ireland’s 2017 visit to the stadium where they meet Wales in the Nations Cup on Sunday for a flicker of cheer to flash across Darren Randolph’s face.

The West Man United goalkeeper kept a clean sheet that night, James McClean’s 57th-minute opener proving to be the only goal of a game that would end Welsh World Cup hopes and secure a two-legged play-off for Martin O’Neill’s side.

We’ll ignore what happened next.

Or when Ireland went back to Cardiff a year later.

“It’s still spoken about,” said Randolph after the 3-0 friendly loss to England. “We get to see different clips before different games and we still get to see that goal back. There’s a few of us in the squad who were in the squad that night and remember it quite well. Those nights don’t come around too often.”

So much has changed since. the City of Cardiff Stadium was electric that night. It will be empty here.

Randolph spoke of the need to keep it as tight as possible and “hopefully get the win” on this latest visit but that’s reminiscent of the world pre-pandemic too.

Think back to that game three years ago and remember that Wales had 71% possession, twice as many shots on goal and 10 corners to two. Ireland defended deep and narrow with Shane Duffy delivering a colossal performance and aggression was the order of the day.

The turning point came when Joe Allen had to go off after a David Meyler tackle. Wales, already without Gareth Bale, never found their stride again and it was James McClean’s snarling, biting, all-round performance that typified the Irish effort rather than his goal.

Thursday’s defeat in London was ‘only’ a friendly so the conditions weren’t ripe for raw intensity of that kind and yet Roy Keane wasn’t the only observer to lament Ireland’s passivity.

Matt Doherty wasn’t happy with how they fell away after going 2-0 down.

“Powder-puff,” was how one English match report described the visitors.

“Too respectful,” and a “lack of fight and quality” were other takes, even if everyone understands that this is a side deep in transition, adapting to a new style and struggling to cope with a mounting absentee list.

Stephen Kenny admitted the performance had been “disappointing” but Wembley was always going to be an ask bordering on unrealistic.

Randolph suggested an Irish side playing at 110%-120% of their potential would have still required a touch of luck to pull something off.

Luck is something they have had in abundance, all of it being bad.

Friday’s news that Alan Browne had tested positive was in keeping with all that and there has been more toing and froing in and out of camp as Ireland move on to Cardiff.

John Egan and Harry Arter have been confirmed as unavailable with injuries, while Ryan Manning and Jack Byrne have joined up with the squad, as had been planned prior to the London leg of this three-city, three game tour.

The midfielders Josh Cullen and Jason Knight have also come on board, the latter via Jim Crawford’s U21 squad, while Ciaran Clark and Darragh Lenihan are expected to add to the party on Saturday on the proviso that they pass Covid tests first.

Wales will again perform without the on-site input of manager Ryan Giggs who has denied assault allegations after his recent arrest, but Bale will be among a plethora of senior names flooding back into the line-up after a second-string took on the USA two days ago.

The hosts have had the luxury of choosing when and where to deploy their resources ahead of their two Nations League games. Kenny is having to patch together an XI with an increasingly threadbare panel as he seeks a first win in seven attempts and a first goal in six games.

Kenny’s strategy in changing the side’s style is admirable but it’s impossible to judge his tactics when he is so compromised by such misfortune and disruption. The worry is that the succession of blows on and off the pitch serves as an anchor on morale.

Matt Doherty spoke honestly of being embarrassed after another loss. He also mentioned a lack of belief in front of goal. Randolph was less downbeat. He will be regaling younger teammates of past glories and steel them to task of securing more again. Glories like in Cardiff in 2017.

“They’re a confident bunch,” the goalkeeper said of the recent graduates. “They’ve obviously played under the manager, they know how he wants to play. The good thing is that they all want the ball. None of them are shy, which is a good thing for trying to change the way that we want to play.

“But it’s a tricky situation. If a new manager comes in and wins all the games, it’s brilliant and the performances have been there. We just haven’t got the results and all of a sudden it can seem like, ‘oh no, it’s the end of the world’.”

Keep believing, he said. They have to. Ireland need goals and results against Wales and Bulgaria this next four days. Not just to stay in the second tier of the Nations League, or to secure a second seeding at next month’s World Cup qualifier draw.

Their greatest need now is more fundamental. A chink of light. A foundation stone.