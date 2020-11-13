Two wins may be needed to preserve Ireland's Pot 2 status for World Cup qualifiers

If, as Stephen Kenny has emphasised, this international window is all about Ireland gearing up for the World Cup qualifiers, then results against Wales and Bulgaria could be pivotal to their difficulty level.

Failure to win at least one will almost certainly keep Ireland in the third pot of seeds they fell into following Thursday night’s results.

Four points probably won’t be enough either, unless a series of unexpected results materialise elsewhere by Wednesday.

By entering the December 7 draw in Zurich as third seeds, a nightmare campaign is very possible.

Just imagine goal-shy Ireland jostling with Belgium and Poland for the sole guaranteed ticket to the 2022 finals in Qatar. Other combinations lurk such as France/Switzerland or Spain/Ukraine.

Kenny would have some task on his hands to crown the end of his current contract as one of only 13 qualifiers from Europe.

Just three berths are available beyond the 10 group victors.

Each runner-up earns a play-off, alongside two qualifiers from the Nations League, with semi-final and final wins in that series required to reach south-east Asia.

Back to the here and now.

Ireland currently occupy the top spot in the third pot on 1464 points. Propping up the second cohort is Russia on 1476, just two points below Slovakia.

Ranking points apply to each result — win, lose or draw — with more weighting afforded on competitive results, hence Slovakia leapfrogging Ireland by winning their Euro play-off in Belfast.

On offer for Ireland on Sunday in Cardiff are 8.8 points for winning and 1.3 for the draw — defeat will trigger a deduction of 6.2 points.

Beating Bulgaria — a lower-seeded nation — in Dublin would bank six points for Ireland. Just 1.5 are available for a draw but defeat carries the risk of shipping nine points.

Much could depend on how Slovakia, with games against fellow Euro qualifiers Scotland and Czech Republic, fare.

Russia complete their Nations League campaign with tough assignments away to Turkey and Serbia.

Passing their own challenges remains the priority for Ireland, though, as ending the dismal start to Kenny’s tenure has the potential to deliver short- and medium-term benefits.