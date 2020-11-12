Ireland’s lack of fight a big red flag for Roy Keane

Former Ireland captain Roy Keane admitted Stephen Kenny’s side never recovered from conceding two sloppy goals.

Kenny remains winless in his six-game tenure but after facing team no higher than 20 in the world rankings, fourth-placed England taught them a lesson at Wembley.

Keane, who assisted Martin O’Neill from 2013-2018, was particularly critical of Shane Duffy and Jeff Hendrick as first-half goals from Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho set England up for a 3-0 stroll.

“Ireland were okay in the first 15, 20 minutes but I always felt England looked dangerous going forward,” the Cork native told ITV.

“There was a build-up of pressure with some set-piece deliveries, which was good from England’s point of view.

“Ireland would still be disappointed because they gave away two sloppy goals.

“I think Shane Duffy was favourite to win that header.

“When it goes back between Duffy and Maguire, you’re thinking ‘Who wants it the most?’ Duffy is having a difficult time at club level and Maguire seems to want it more.

“Jeff Hendrick has got to get tighter to Sancho. There’s no excuse because Jeff’s got to close him down. The idea at this level that players can be two or three yards off a dangerous player is not good enough.”

Keane says he is concerned for new manager Kenny.

“It’s very hard work for the manager,” he added. “His team were way off the pace but the worry for me is they need more fight. They didn’t even have a booking.

“England would have had tougher training days. I could have played tonight. It was cushy night for Jack Grealish, who is going to go onto great things.”