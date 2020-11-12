Matt Doherty: We’re finding it tough at the moment

The visitors started brightly at Wembley but soon found themselves stretched by Gareth Southgate's young team
12 November 2020; Matt Doherty of Republic of Ireland following the International Friendly defeat to England at Wembley. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 22:51
Ciaran Kennedy

Ireland defender Matt Doherty looked to focus on the positives after a difficult night saw Stephen Kenny’s team easily beaten 3-0 by England.

The visitors started brightly at Wembley but soon found themselves stretched by Gareth Southgate’s young team, who moved the ball around the pitch with pace and comfortably kept possession.

Ireland were trailing 2-0 by half-time, England captain Harry Maguire rising above Shane Duffy to head home a Harry Winks cross before Jadon Sancho was allowed the time and space to cut onto his right foot and find the bottom corner just after the half-hour mark.

England extended their lead through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half penalty after Cyrus Christie’s right leg sent Bukayo Saka crashing to the ground.

“It was quite tough,” said Doherty, who started in the less familiar surroundings of left-back after captain Seamus Coleman dropped out with injury.

“They’ve obviously got world class players everywhere. It's never nice to lose 3-0 and have the ball knocked around you a little bit at the end. Obviously we're finding it tough at the moment.”

Another blunt attacking performance saw Ireland fail to register a shot on target until the 72nd minute, Alan Browne’s low drive saved by the foot of England substitute goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The lack of goals isn’t the only concern. Having already lost Coleman and James McCarthy on the day of the game, Kenny’s squad depth was further tested when John Egan was forced off with less than 15 minutes on the clock following a blow to the head in a collision with teammate Conor Hourihane.

As Ireland turn their attention to the Nations League games against Wales (Sunday) and Bulgaria (Wednesday), the Ireland manager’s options are looking increasingly limited.

“We have to stay confident," Doherty added.

"If I could say anything to the lads it would probably be keep the heads up, stay confident, and keep trying to do the right things, get in the right positions, and hopefully it will turn for us.

“We've got to make sure we can focus as much as we can defensively and make sure that we are still solid, keep clean sheets, and like I said, if we keep trying to do the right things going forward, be brave on the ball and not get the head down whenever we mis-place a pass or something doesn't work out for us, then hopefully things turn around for us.”

