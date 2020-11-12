Jack Grealish shows just what might have been

Paddy Power had a large advert prominently placed on the approach to Wembley in the build-up to last night’s game, purporting to show the heatmaps of Declan Rice and Jack Grealish made up the shape of a snake.

The clear implication was that the two players were treacherous in choosing to play for England rather than Ireland, for whom they looked destined to represent in the long term when they were coming through the youth, U21 and in Rice’s case, senior ranks.

The West Ham midfielder famously played three times for the senior Ireland side before infamously declaring his allegiance to England last year, a move that upset many in the Ireland camp. Rice did not start for Gareth Southgate’s side, but is clearly an essential member of the first-choice team now and is likely to start against Belgium and Iceland in the coming days.

Grealish is a different matter. Having been fast-tracked through the Ireland youth ranks to U21 level by the age of 17, the Aston Villa midfielder always had a strong association with England, for whom his great great grandfather Billy Garrity won one cap, in 1903.

Indeed Grealish became the first player to bridge such an intergenerational international gap when he first represented England in September, against Iceland.

It is fair to say he is still striving to prove his worth to Southgate, despite a man-of-the-match display in the 3-0 win over Wales last month, which prompted widespread comparisons with Paul Gascoigne, England’s most creative player of the past 30 years.

There are indeed similarities in style, although it has to be said he has a long way to go if he is match the much-loved Gazza’s achievements or place in the heart of England fans. Grealish, like Gazza, relishes the role of maverick midfielder, with his socks rolled low, rarely staying in a fixed position and always willing to run at defenders.

Grealish set up Jadon Sancho to score England’s second goal with a low shot. Their movement caused Stephen Kenny’s side all sorts of problems, and Grealish in particular was a constant threat, as defenders struggled to work out what he was going to do next. Fortunately for Ireland, Grealish’s team-mates also failed to read his intentions from time to time, causing promising moves to break down.

More than once, Grealish got into good positions inside the penalty area but cut the ball back to an opponent rather than team-mate. When the ball broke from a corner, in the 18th minute, Harry Winks had the choice of giving the ball to Grealish or crossing himself – and he chose to cross for Harry Maguire to head England’s opening goal.

Maguire is another one who got away, with his Irish heritage, though it was England he represented at under-21 level, unlike his defensive partner Michael Keane, who won four caps at youth level for Ireland before switching allegiance. While Maguire is firmly established as England’s first-choice centre-back, and captained the side in Harry Kane’s absence last night, Keane is far from a shoo-in for Southgate, though it is likely he would walk into the current Ireland side.

And talking of Kane, who was rested last night lest Southgate risk the wrath of Jose Mourinho, it is well documented that the striker’s paternal grandparents are from Galway, and also that he flew under the FAI’s radar when he was struggling to break through at Tottenham as a teenager. Now that Kane is one of the world’s leading strikers, who would walk into any world XI, it is starting to look like the biggest oversight since EMI turned down the Beatles.

Grealish’s change of heart is not on the same level, but he showed once again, in the hour before he was replaced by Phil Foden, that he gives England something different.

And as is the case with Kane, Keane, Maguire and Rice, one can only wonder what if these players were wearing the green of Ireland rather than bearing Three Lions on their chests.