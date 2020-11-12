The Gareth Southgate template could be one for Ireland to follow

If the sight of Jack Grealish sashaying across the Wembley turf in an all-blue kit was a reminder of what could have been for the Republic of Ireland then the presence of Gareth Southgate in the home dugout was a pointer as to what could still be.

Like Stephen Kenny, Southgate was elevated from the role of U21 manager to that of big boss, in his case by way of a period as interim chief. The jury on Southgate's England is probably still in session, desirous of some weightier evidence before offering a verdict, but signs have been promising.

A man whose last job in club football ended with dismissal by Middlesbrough in the Championship has rewired the culture surrounding the Three Lions, not just internally but in their relationship with the media. He has delivered a World Cup semi-final place and a routine progression through their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Not a bad template.

Kenny would likely cringe at the 'Waistcoat Wednesday' fad that accompanied Southgate's and England's progression through the stages in Russia in the summer of 2018 but the Dubliner would surely see it as a sign of success if he could match his counterpart in making it through over four years and counting in his current post.

Last night was an interesting barometer for the visiting manager.

England, though still a work in progress, are ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings. The highest opposition Ireland had faced prior to this under their new management team was a Wales team sitting 20th on the ladder but one that played with all the urgency of a family on a Sunday stroll when they came to Dublin last month.

England started with no more than five first-choice players but that was by choice. Kenny was making do without five key men thanks to the capriciousness of the gods. David McGoldrick's retirement, Aaron Connolly's injury and Callum Robinson's Covid case deprived him of a possible front three.

John Egan joined Enda Stevens and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines after only 14 minutes. It was the type of injury that must have had Chris Wilder wondering again why exactly we were all watching an international friendly in an empty stadium in the middle of a pandemic.

With James McCarthy and Harry Arter also unavailable in midfield, Kenny must have felt like a man tackling a fire in a smouldering dustbin while a forest was going up in flames next to the house. To his credit, he made no attempt to bemoan his fate beforehand.

There were early respites from all those troubles. Individual performances that caught the eye at times. Matt Doherty seamless at left-back. Jeff Hendrick in the opening quarter. Daryl Horgan rejuvenated and threatening on the wing. Adam Idah linking play up front.

Ireland played beautifully at times as the evening settled in. There was a fluidity and a confidence to their passing play that wasn't seen from one end of a qualifying campaign to the other under some earlier management teams - but still no goal.

Not even a shot on target until the 71st minute.

When Harry Maguire opened the scoring with a scuffed header off Shane Duffy's back there was an odd familiarity to it all: England had been outplayed for long periods but claimed their goal from an old-fashioned cross and a centre-back's forehead.

Sound like anyone we used to know?

There's something in that. For years and years we looked on with no little embarrassment as average European sides came to Dublin, dominated possession and then lost. If Ireland didn't score a lot then they conceded little enough to stay in the game.

There were times through Kenny's first five games when Ireland were stretched defensively to an extent where you braced for the team to snap but they hadn't conceded more than once in a game until this. Accepting greater risk is one thing but a return is overdue.

If those are the problems then it is up to the naysayers to proffer solutions. Revert to type? Cloister ambition? This defeat should inform Kenny's take on how to oppose the game's leading lights but there will be no dramatic change of route. The general course is set.

All the talk this week about the need to claim a second seeding in next month's World Cup qualifying draw, and the team's status in Group B of the Nations League, isn't to be discounted but it doesn't take from the fact that the prize here is bigger and the game needed to claim it longer.

If Ireland get to where they want to be then the third tier of the Nations League, if it comes to that, should be a comfortable way station along the way. The difference in quality between those sides resident in the second and third post at the World Cup draw is mostly negligible.

Last night changes nothing.