Shane Duffy captains Ireland as team named for Wembley clash

Shane Duffy will captain the Republic of Ireland in Wembley as Seamus Coleman has been ruled out.

Coleman suffered "a recurrence of a previous injury in last night's training session at Wembley," according to an FAI statement.

James McCarthy is also ruled out of the team which sees manager Stephen Kenny make five changes to the side which lost 1-0 in Finland last time out.

John Egan, Cyrus Christie, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda and 19-year-old Adam Idah replace Dara O’Shea, Enda Stevens, Jayson Molumby, Aaron Connolly and Sean Maguire.

Jack Grealish starts for an England team captained by Harry Maguire.

IRELAND: Randolph, Christie, Duffy, Egan, Doherty, Hendrick, Browne, Hourihane, O’Dowda, Idah, Horgan.

