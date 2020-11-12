Freelance Cork artist designed FA's Jack Charlton tribute for tonight's Wembley programme

Jack Collins was contacted by the FA after they found a previous image he'd done of Big Jack
Jack Collins' Jack Charlton design for the England FA

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 14:54

A Cork artist was commissioned by the England FA to design a special tribute to Jack Charlton for the match programme for tonight's meeting of England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

Jack Collins, a freelance graphic artist based in Cork city, got the high-profile gig when FA employees noticed another illustration of the late Big Jack he had done while they were searching for images of Charlton.

They got in touch by email with Collins, who first thought he was the target of a cruel prank by friends, as he told the YayCork website.

"I googled the people copied on the email and they turned out to be real-life humans working for the real-life FA. Turns out they had seen an existing Jack Charlton illustration I had done by searching around on Google.

"I still can’t believe it happened."

Collins' striking design, which features Charlton lifting the World Cup for Ireland and gesturing in victory as Ireland manager, carries the clever caption ‘Ár Jack’, in Irish, and 'Our Jack'. 

"(The FA) basically gave me carte blanche to design up an illustration however I wanted once it referenced both Big Jack’s time as an England player and Ireland manager," Collins said.

As well as printing the image in the match programme for tonight's friendly match, the FA today shared it with its 4 million Twitter followers, along with the message:  ‘Two nations. One legend. You’ll never be forgotten, Jack.’

Collins said: “The FA is the highest-profile client I’ve ever been approached by for illustration work, I still can’t really believe it’s happened if I’m honest. 

"My phone has been blowing up all morning with notifications from people all over the world, crazy stuff."

Collins studied architecture at undergraduate level and a master’s degree in Management and Marketing, before making the decision to pursue a full-time career as a graphic designer and artist.  You can see more of his work on his website

 

 

 

