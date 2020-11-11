Injuries mounting for 'frustrated' Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny has claimed that many players who report for international do so while managing injuries.

The Republic of Ireland boss made the point today when asked about David McGoldrick's decision to call time on his Ireland career having aggravated an adductor muscle problem while playing against Slovakia last month.

Kenny suggested last week that the injury, which prevented the player from training and playing with Sheffield United on his return to England and cost him his place in the team, was a contributing factor to his decision in stepping away from the international scene.

However, he was quick to clarify that the player was fit enough to play in that Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava.

“I didn't say he was injured. He certainly wasn't injured, he was fit. A lot of the players when they are playing so many games... Some players have come into camp on the back of four Championship games in 10 days. A lot of players are managing injuries, that's the reality.

“It's not black and white, you're injured or fit. They're always managing injuries. That's the reality. David had an abductor issue. He gave it everything out there and there was no real issue."

The veteran's retirement was an undoubted blow and Kenny's options ahead of the glamour friendly against England tomorrow have been whittled down by the fact that Aaron Connolly misses out after picking up an injury in training while Callum Robinson is unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Adam Idah is likely to be the chief beneficiary in that sense while James Collins and Ronan Curtis find themselves bumped up the pecking order and Sean Maguire has been promoted off the stand-by list. Enquiries were made as to Shane Long's availability but the Southampton striker has suffered an injury in training.

“It is very frustrating,” said Kenny of the toll. “Aaron will be a terrific player for Ireland. He came in and the frustrating part of Aaron's injury is that he will be only ruled out for ten days. It just happens that we have three games in that period.

“It is a very minor Grade One hamstring strain. It was just a deceleration in a training game (with the Ireland squad) and very unfortunate. Adam Idah comes into the picture, Ronan Curtis and James Collins.”

Kenny confirmed that Connolly and Robinson will feature prominently in his plans for the World Cup qualifiers when they come around next March - as will Troy Parrott if he plays enough games with Millwall. The hope is that the pandemic will have been curbed by then and losses such as Robinson's will be a thing of the past.

“This is the way of the world at the moment. We are talking about a vaccine being imminent, 90% proof on it according to the headlines in recent days, so hopefully this situation is temporary throughout the world. In Callum's case, he just came in and tested positive. He wasn't feeling well so it was just unfortunate for him really.”

The Ireland manager has yet to pick the side for the Wembley encounter but he faces a familiar puzzle in deciding between Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman at right-back. Or, it may be that Doherty slots in on the left given Enda Stevens' absence.

Ireland are light on left-backs at present given Derick Williams, Greg Cunningham and Johnny Hayes have all been injured and Ryan Manning has had only limited game time this season in which he has joined Swansea City from Queens Park Rangers.

Another possible fly in the ointment is a calf injury which Harry Arter has brought into camp with him from Nottingham Forest and makes the midfielder a doubt. Plenty to ponder for Kenny there, then, but the visitors are approaching this tie against their hosts in a positive frame of mind.

“Yeah, we are. The players get an opportunity to play in Wembley against England. Ireland have never won in Wembley. We won twice against England, once in Stuttgart and once in Goodison 70-odd years ago so it has been a long time.

“England are in good form and we have played well at times, against Slovakia particularly, but we haven't been scoring goals, of course. So we are looking forward to going there and we want to perform well. The players are very committed.”