Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson ruled out of Ireland's Wembley date

Sean Maguire has been called up as a replacement
Ireland's Callum Robinson gets a shot away against Finland. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 13:41
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny's attacking options have been badly compromised ahead with Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson both ruled out of all three of the side's upcoming games.

Connolly will miss the England game in Wembley tomorrow night, plus the ties against Wales and Bulgaria, as a result of an injury suffered in training yesterday while Robinson has been confirmed as the positive Covid-19 case announced last night.

Kenny has already had to deal with the retirement of David McGoldrick from international football last week.

Not ideal, all told, for a side that has struggled so badly for goals in recent times.

Preston North End's Sean Maguire has been called up as a replacement while Swansea City's Ryan Manning will link up with the squad ahead of Sunday's Nations League tie against the Welsh in Cardiff.

