FAI must now unite to progress, says new CEO Jonathan Hill

Acknowledging the “difficult times” they’ve experienced in recent years, new FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill has called on the association’s staff to unite under his reign.

Hill will eventually occupy John Delaney’s office as his permanent successor but not until travel restrictions ease. The Englishman will operate remotely, spending time this week with Stephen Kenny and his Ireland squad in London ahead of a friendly he was central to arranging at late notice.

It is Hill’s connections stemming back to his spells as commercial director of both Wembley and England’s FA that the FAI hope will help them restore financial stability.

Gaining the trust of the public and achieving harmony across their workforce of 207 are also high on the 57-year-old’s to-do list.

If fortunes on the pitch in 2020, for both the men’s and women’s team, have dipped, then matters off it haven’t fared much better.

Hill, according to a letter sent a fortnight ago to directors by reps of the grassroots and educational training board departments, arrives at a time when “morale is at an old-time low”.

Siptu, representing the FAI’s core group of coaching officers, have requested an urgent meeting with Hill.

The newcomer, in his first email since taking up the role, said: “My digital door is very much open so please feel free to send me your thoughts and ideas. We should not be afraid of change. If we are all prepared to adapt to our ever-changing world, to embrace new technologies and put our new ideas into practice, there will be future success and we will emerge stronger from the difficult times we have experienced.

“We look forward to refining and agreeing our strategy in the coming weeks and that will give us a clear platform to inform all of our activities going into 2021 and beyond.

“But we must do this as the ‘one organisation’ that (interim CEO) Gary Owens has referred to.

“I have referenced three key areas as immediate priorities, namely addressing the effects of Covid-19, servicing the needs of the wider football community and embracing business formation.

“The new state funding will help the first challenge and I will learn more about plans for developing our key football areas. Business transformation will help to underpin both areas.”