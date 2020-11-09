Invincible Shamrock Rovers leave Shels in danger of the drop 

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Shelbourne 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Shelbourne must beat Longford Town in Saturday’s play-off to preserve their Premier Division status as Shamrock Rovers completed their 'invincible' season.

Losing last night to league winners Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park wasn’t a surprise but losing their captain Gary Deegan to a needless second booking five minutes from full-time was another blow heading into the weekend showdown.

Back-to-back wins over Waterford and Sligo Rovers in mid-October had left the First Division champions on the cusp of guaranteeing their safety but a defeat to Derry, coupled with the resurgence of Finn Harps, put the Reds in danger of sinking to second from bottom.

Also battering their morale was a 4-1 humbling at First Division strugglers Athlone Town in the FAI quarter-final 10 days ago.

Shels began brightly and were fuming when Karl Sheppard was adjudged to have strayed into an offside position when nodding home Dayle Rooney’s superb inswinging free-kick on eight minutes.

Relieved to survive that scare, Rovers took control. Jack Brady produced a wonderful save to deny Aaron McEneff but Jack Byrne nicked the lead goal on 22 minutes. He left Deegan in his wake to dart from his own half and rifle a low shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Although Lee Grace should have been penalised by a push in the box on Rooney approaching the break, Rovers killed the game off on 52 minutes.

Sean Kavanagh was afforded time and space on the left to pick out Aaron Greene, who prodded the ball home from close range.

Shels sub Aaron Dobbs missed a sitter before Deegan saw red for a late challenge on Graham Burke. Rovers boss Stephen Bradley was also shown a red card in stoppage time for dissent towards the referee.

SHELBOURNE: J Brady; M Byrne, D Byrne, O Brennan, A O’Hanlon; S Quinn (B McManus 47), G Deegan; K Sheppard (A Dobbs 60), S Farrell, D Rooney (A Cetiner 60); C Kilduff.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; L Grace, J O’Brien, L Grace, R Marshall, D Watts, A McEneff, J Byrne (R Finn 62), S Kavanagh (D Lafferty 72); G Burke (D Williams 85), A Greene.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)