Sligo cash in on goalkeeper gaffe to stay in Euro hunt

Gary Rogers was caught all at sea for the opening goal
Darragh Noone, right, and Jesse Devers show their delight after Sligo Rovers' 2-0 win at Dundalk. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 22:57
James Rogers

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 0 

Sligo Rovers 2 

Sligo Rovers profited from another goalkeeping gaffe from Dundalk at Oriel Park last night to give themselves an outside chance of European football next season.

After criticism of Aaron McCarey’s display in the 4-3 Europa League defeat away to Rapid Wien last Thursday, Gary Rogers was one of six changes to the Lilywhites side selected by interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli.

However, the veteran was caught all at sea for the opening goal in the game after just 10 minutes when a cross from wide on the right looped over his head and into the net. Ronan Coughlan would then add a stunning second in the 96th minute to ensure the three points for the visitors.

Those goals were enough for Liam Buckley’s side to claim fourth place in the table, which could be enough for a Europa League spot if one of the three sides above them in the table goes on to win the FAI Cup.

While they sweat over whether or not they will be in Europe next season, Dundalk can perhaps count themselves fortunate to be there already with Finn Harps’ victory over Waterford seeing them remain third.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Dummigan; Sloggett, Flores (Mountney 74); Colovic, Sean Murray (Gannon HT), Oduwa; Hoban (McMillan 45+2). 

Subs not used: McCarey, Leahy, Wynne, Boyle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 64); Cawley, Morahan (Seymore 79); Devers, De Vries, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan. 

Subs not used: McNicholas, Kane, Noone, Collins, Olberkis.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

