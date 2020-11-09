Bohemians come from behind to extinguish Saints' European hopes

Derby defeat means Pat's finish fifth while Bohs end impressive campaign with victory
St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper Brendan Clarke is beaten by a shot from Danny Grant, 12, for the Bohemians equaliser during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Richmond Park in Dublin. PictureL Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 22:50
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Bohemians 2 

St Patrick’s Athletic couldn’t do enough to help themselves in their quest for Europe as Bohemians, inspired at either end of the pitch by James Talbot and Danny Grant, came from behind to win at Richmond Park.

Defeat brings St Pat’s season to a disappointing close as Bohs switch their full focus to their FAI Cup semi-final at home to Dundalk on Friday week.

Though St Pat's started well, it was Bohs who thought they had taken the lead 16 minutes when 16-year-old Evan Ferguson turned home Grant’s cross.

But referee Rob Hennessy promptly ruled it out for an apparent handball.

St Pat’s regained control and were deservedly ahead on 37 minutes.

Billy King and Shane Farrell combined to find Jordan Gibson who shot to the bottom right corner of Talbot’s net.

The visitors responded positively, levelling in the final minute of the half from a route one attack.

Dan Casey sent Grant away on the left and the winger, believed to be interesting English League One side Hull City, showed delightful feet to cut inside Rory Feely and Luke McNally to rifle his shot past Brendan Clarke.

Bohemians then had the brilliance of Talbot to thank for keeping the scores level with two outstanding saves from King and then Robbie Benson early in the second half.

The saves’ importance was soon exemplified when Bohemians took the lead on 62 minutes.

Grant again mesmerised the St Pat’s defence resulting in Promise Omochere being fouled inside the area by Lee Desmond to concede a penalty. Andrew Wright sent Clarke the wrong way from the spot kick.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely (McClelland, 82), McNally, Desmond, Griffin (Bermingham, 43); Lennon, Forrester; Gibson, Benson, King; G. Kelly (Burns, 68).

Bohemians: Talbot; Barker, Cornwall, Casey, Kirk; Omochere (Moylan, 90), Lunney, Tierney (Finnerty, 90+4), Grant; Ferguson (Levingston, 75), Wright.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

