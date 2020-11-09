Never-say-die Finn Harps beat Waterford to pull off great escape

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Finn Harps 1 Waterford 0

Never-say-die Finn Harps pulled off the great escape in their final game of a hugely disruptive season as they secured the win they needed against Waterford while at the same time Shelbourne lost out at home to champions Shamrock Rovers.

This meant that Harps leapfrogged over Shels and into eighth spot to secure their Premier Division status for next year. Shels now face a promotion/relegation play-off with First Division Longford Town on Saturday to determine their fate.

Waterford miss out on a Europa Cup place and finish fifth.

Harps got what proved to be the winner 27 minutes when Barry McNamee did the spadework inside the box, driving the ball towards the far post where Adam Foley came charging in to force the ball over the line from close range.

Harps then had a series of chances to increase their advantage with McNamee mis-firing from a promising position, Foley having a shot saved while the towering Alexander Kogler headed just over from a corner and was nearly in after McCourt almost lost possession.

Waterford’s best attack of the half saw John Martin surging towards goal and letting fly with a thundering drive that hit the side netting.

Harps edged the second half and held on for a memorable victory- despite Kurtis Bryne missing a last gasp chance from close range.

Finn Harps: McGInley; McEleney (Coyle, 72 mins), Sadiki, Folan; Webster, G. Harkin, Connolly, B. McNamee, Russell; Kogler (Cretaro, 55 mins) Foley (Todd, 79 mins)..

Waterford: B. Murphy; Power (Griffin, 58 mins), Davidson, Weir, Wilson (Walsh, 90 mins); Smith, McCourt, O’Keeffe Fitzgerald, 66 mins), Coote (Byrne, 90 mins); D.Murphy, Martin (Longbottom, 90 mins)

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).