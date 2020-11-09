Oluwaseun Akintunde equaliser denies Cork City a winning farewell to top flight

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Cork City 1

Derry City 1

Cork City were denied a victorious farewell to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Oluwaseun Akintunde’s equaliser 15 minutes from time earned Derry City a draw at Turner’s Cross last night.

While the Candystripes risked ending up in ninth place and the promotion/relegation play-off, the fact that Shelbourne were losing to Shamrock Rovers meant that Declan Devine’s side were in eighth in the ‘live’ table even after Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh had put the home side in front just before the hour, but they secured seventh spot thanks to Akintunde.

There was some good fortune attached to the leveller as Adam Hammill — their primary creative outlet — had tried to pick out Walter Figueira at the back post with his cross from the left. When Cork City left-back Ronan Hurley tried to cut that out with a header, the ball looped up in the air and Akintunde was able to attack it and head home from close range.

It was an even game overall, with Derry shading the first half in terms of quality of chances created. On 14 minutes, Cork City’s Jake O’Brien had the ball in the net from a Kevin O’Connor free kick but the flag was up for offside. Cian Bargary was very lively on the left flank and he went close two minutes later with a long-range shot but Derry were more than capable of creating danger at the other end.

From a corner in the 29th minute, the home side failed to fully clear the danger and midfielder Conor Clifford had a low shot from distance which hit the post and bounced clear. Then, on the stroke of half-time, Ciarán Coll had a half-chance for Derry as he met Hammill’s free kick but he wasn’t able to keep his header on target.

Derry’s Figueira had the first opportunity of the second half as his 47th-minute shot was deflected wide but when the goal came just before the hour, it was at the other end. Gearóíd Morrissey’s interception on the edge of the Derry area fell to O’Brien-Whitmarsh, who kept his composure to slot home his first league goal for the club.

There were opportunities for the lead to be doubled as Jake O’Brien found Bargary on the left with a free kick and the winger’s curling shot whistled just past the post. Then, after former City captain Conor McCormack had drawn a save from McNulty, Bargary had an even better chance when Derry’s goalkeeper Peter Cherrie — another former City man — sent a clearance straight to him but he blazed his shot high and wide.

Derry responded positively, though. First, Hammill shot over with a free kick after he himself had been fouled 25 yards out and then he instigated the move leading to the equaliser.

In the immediate aftermath, City had half a penalty shout as Bargary went down under an Eoin Toal challenge but the Derry defender was adjudged to have got the ball.

With four minutes left, Derry almost won it. Again, Hammill was the creator as a good move built down the left and he pulled back for McCormack at the near post but his cushioned effort went narrowly wide.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Ochieng, O’Brien, O’Connor, Hurley; Coleman, Byrne, Morrissey; McGlade (Holland 84), O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Murphy 84), Bargary.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; Malone, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Thomson (Bruna 54), McCormack, Clifford; Hammill, Akintunde, Figueira (Harkin 81).

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).