England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania

England-Iceland Nations League game could take place in Albania

Gareth Southgate’s side are unsure where they will be playing (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 20:31
PA Sport Staff

Albania has emerged as a potential venue for England’s Nations League game against Iceland next week.

The Wembley clash on Wednesday, November 18 has been put at risk following the UK Government’s ban on arrivals from Denmark, which includes all elite sportspeople who had previously been exempt from restrictions.

Iceland are scheduled to play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday ahead of meeting Gareth Southgate’s side and seem set to fall victim to the updated rules.

England could have to face Iceland in Albania after the new ban on travel to Denmark (Nick Potts/PA)

The FA is still awaiting clarification from the UK Government on whether the game can go ahead.

But the PA news agency understands Albania is being considered as a potential neutral venue to host a fixture which could decide qualification for the next stage of the Nations League.

England and Denmark are level on seven points in Group A2, two points behind leaders Belgium.

Southgate’s side host Belgium on Sunday before heading to pointless Iceland on Wednesday, when Denmark are scheduled for a trip to Belgium.

UK residents can return from Denmark but must isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.

More in this section

Sheffield United v Fulham - Premier League - Bramall Lane Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett brands offside and handball laws ‘abject nonsense’
Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier Waterford and District Junior League officials quit after controversial phone call  
Finland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Aaron Connolly: 'I didn't know I'd sit beside someone who'd have a positive Covid test'
englandpa-sourceplace: uk
Soccer - npower Football League Two - Port Vale v Barnet - Vale Park

Wales will remain Ryan Giggs’ team despite manager’s absence, says Rob Page

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up