Wales will remain Ryan Giggs’ team despite manager’s absence, says Rob Page

Wales will take on Ireland on Sunday
Wales will remain Ryan Giggs’ team despite manager’s absence, says Rob Page

Wales caretaker manager Robert Page insisted it is “Ryan’s (Giggs) team” ahead of the upcoming fixtures (Dave Howarth/PA)

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 18:38
PA Sport Staff

Wales caretaker manager Rob Page insisted it is Ryan Giggs’ squad ahead of the upcoming international fixtures.

Wales will take on the United States in a friendly on Thursday, before Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday and Finland on November 18.

Page has taken charge for the upcoming games after manager Giggs was arrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” Kate Greville at his Manchester home on Sunday, The Sun newspaper reported.

A statement released on behalf of Giggs said he denied “all allegations of assault made against him”.

When asked whether it would be business as usual, Page said: “Absolutely, nothing changes.

“It’s Ryan’s team, it’s Ryan’s squad and it’s about us finishing off the job that he started.

“We have three tough games. The first one is important because we want to keep that momentum going into the first two qualifiers, but also, planning for Thursday, we have to have an eye on the two qualifying games after that.

“Like I said, the importance of it from a business point of view and from the players is going to be great to be involved in.”

Page will be without Aaron Ramsey after the Juventus midfielder sustained a thigh injury, which will be assessed further in 10 days time, and Ben Cabango, who picked up an injury at the weekend.

On whether it was an anxious few days over the weekend with more injury concerns, Page said: “Yeah it always is, thinking back to when I was in charge of the under-21s as well.

“All the lads in your squad that are playing senior football, you do hold your breath and you want them to get through unscathed so you’ve got a full strength squad.

“No different from whatever group you’ve got really, and certainly no different from this group.

“We’ve met them tonight and thankfully everybody else has come through unscathed, and that’s the good news.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Montenegro - UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier Waterford and District Junior League officials quit after controversial phone call  
Finland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Aaron Connolly: 'I didn't know I'd sit beside someone who'd have a positive Covid test'
Bury v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly - Energy Check Stadium Andy Robertson says Liverpool should be happy with start to title defence
walespa-sourceplace: uk
Sheffield United v Fulham - Premier League - Bramall Lane

Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett brands offside and handball laws ‘abject nonsense’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up