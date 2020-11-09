Aaron Connolly: 'I didn't know I'd sit beside someone who'd have a positive Covid test'

Aaron Connolly has expressed his frustration with the view that he should have never swapped seats on the Republic of Ireland's team flight to Slovakia last month.

Connolly and Adam Idah opted to sit in a vacant row of seats further down towards the tail of the plane for the trip to the Slovak capital last month and subsequently missed out on the crucial Euro 2020 playoff after being deemed as close contacts of a staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Bratislava.

Ireland lost to the Slovaks on penalties on a night when both forwards would have likely played big roles for Stephen Kenny's side and the postscript to the whole sorry affair came later when it emerged that the staff member's positive was deemed to be a false positive.

The episode raised all sorts of questions: about the testing system that delivered the results; the protocols used by the FAI for their travel arrangements during the pandemic; and about the two young and inexperienced players who, at worst, made a perfectly incident error.

Connolly takes issues with the very suggestion that he should harbour regrets over his choice.

“No. It's frustrating when people say that. I left the seat but I didn't know that I would go sit beside someone who would have a positive test. I could have stayed in my seat and someone beside me would have had it and then I would have got away with it because I had moved down the back.

“To see stuff like that, it is frustrating on social media, but how was I meant to know where someone who would test positive would be sat? I don't look back on it and think, 'oh, I wish I hadn't sat there'. It's happened so I have moved on from it now.”

He doesn't play down how tough it was looking on as Ireland went out.

Connolly is only 20. He would appear to have a long international career ahead of him but he spoke from the Ireland team base in London on Monday afternoon about the reality that he may never again have the chance to play for his country in a game that could take them that close to a major championship.

That it was a false positive made it all the harder to swallow at the time but he did at least get back into camp for the game against Finland a few days after that mess and he is eager to move on again this week as Kenny's side face into a trio of fixtures against England, Wales, and Bulgaria.

The first of them, on Thursday night, will only be the seventh time that the Republic have faced England at Wembley. It's a game that has always meant that bit more to Ireland, even if it is a friendly, but it seems the stadium may not exert the same pull now as it did for generations.

“Personally, I haven't grown up saying that I want to play in Wembley because as an Irish kid you don't grow up thinking that,” said the Galway native.

“For me, it's just another game. It's a big game to play against England but personally it wouldn't have been a dream of mine to play at Wembley.”

Connolly's thoughts are, understandably, concentrated on his own situation. David McGoldrick's retirement last week was a blow to Kenny and the team but it is one that offers the likes of the young Brighton & Hove Albion man that bit extra room to make a different sort of impression to the more cerebral Sheffield United attacker.

“David was more of a drop-in sort of player and get on it. That's not really my game. I prefer to get in behind and try and stretch defences. Definitely different. It would have been nice to play with Ditzy but not that he has returned it might give me the chance to play through the middle.”