Danger Here: ‘A very tender place, right on the edge of the penalty area’

Catching up on the latest guff
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 08:15

ON THE FLOOR 

Troy Deeney lays the groundwork:

“He looks sharp. He looks like he’s getting his feet under the carpet.” 

PAIN GAME 

Heard on Talksport commentary of West Brom v Spurs:

“A very tender place, right on the edge of the penalty area.” 

TIME STANDS STILL 

Jamie Carragher: “The referee looks at it in slow motion real time.” 

STOP THE COUNT 

It was worth a try from the Saints. Presumably, litigation gets underway this morning.

TARGET PRACTICE 

Chris Kamara laid a snooker:

"If you put it on target you can't fail to miss.” 

NOT SUGAR COATING IT 

How did Mane get a penalty here, Roy?

“Because he’s up against an idiot, Kyle Walker.” 

Pre-match at the Etihad Phil Foden named Micah Richards as one of his idols, nominating him as “one of the best full-backs in the world.

With Richards sitting beside him in studio, Keane’s verdict: “He probably needs to be drug-tested for that.”

SICK AS A PARROT 

After David Wheater suffered with Covid, then concussion, Oldham’s injury updates are beginning to take on a note of exasperation:

“After the initial period of recovery the player reported a back injury which he stated he had sustained when ‘lifting his dog’.” 

WHAT’S ANOTHER YEAR?

Leon Osman explains the aging process:

“Vardy’s still playing well despite getting older year on year.” 

ARE YOU SURE?

Fulham’s Twitter account is bringing a slightly passive aggressive tone to team announcements:

“London Stadium selections... Scott thinks this side is the way to go tonight!” 

A HOLY SHOW 

Not everybody was satisfied with Steve McManaman’s co-commentary on Everton v United. Before long Macca was trending in so many Twitter territories that social media spammers were using his name to spread the word of the Lord.

“Psa 25:14 The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant. #SteveMcManaman” 

SILVER LININGS 

Andre Villas-Boas was looking on the bright side after Marseille’s Champions League defeat by Porto:

"To be weak and shit in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League. We’re here and we’re doing shit."

BODY IMAGE 

Gary Neville: “No way that’s handball, His body’s connected to his midriff.” 

STUDENT OF THE GAME 

Tim Cahill reckons Andy Cole can teach the unteachable:

"I think he can add so much to the game. From a coaching element he can give so much back because you can't teach what he's done."

IT’S ONLY WORDS 

Martin Keown felt Lucas Torreira might have been a ‘paperweight’ in the deal that brought Thomas Partey to Arsenal.

And Liverpool are missing their ‘powerhorse’ Vigil van Dijk.

THREE’S A CROWD 

Pete Graves: “The Man United front three have been playing very well in tandem.” 

RADIO GAGA 

Heard on BBC Five Live: “I wouldn't say that goal was coming but it was inevitable.” 

NATURAL HIGHS 

Stimulating conversation with Paul Merson:

“There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal, trust me I’ve tried everything” 

FOOTBALLING SEAN-FHOCAIL 

Danny Gabbidon: “What’s the old saying, short corners never work.” 

ONE LAST THING 

Gabby Agbonlahor: "It won't be the first or last time a manager goes to speak to a referee, and it won't be the last."

MORE SPORTING GUFF 

Mark Petchey at the tennis: “To prove he’s not a one-trick pony he does it again.” 

Cycling commentator Peter Kennaugh: “It’s a tale of two stories.” 

Cricket’s Mark Butcher: “Darren Gough was strong as an ox that’s why they call him rhino.” 

And Kevin Peterson: “You wouldn’t say it was game-changing but it changed the game.” 

TWEET @dangerhere

Roy Keane labels Kyle Walker an 'idiot' after spot-kick error
Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp is nothing if not courageous
Klopp's bold gamble on a fab four as attack best form of defence
Mark Allen finishes in style to win Champion of Champions tournament

