Danger Here: ‘A very tender place, right on the edge of the penalty area’

Troy Deeney lays the groundwork:
“He looks sharp. He looks like he’s getting his feet under the carpet.”
Heard on Talksport commentary of West Brom v Spurs:
“A very tender place, right on the edge of the penalty area.”
Jamie Carragher: “The referee looks at it in slow motion real time.”
It was worth a try from the Saints. Presumably, litigation gets underway this morning.
STOP THE COUNT
Chris Kamara laid a snooker:
"If you put it on target you can't fail to miss.”
NOT SUGAR COATING IT
How did Mane get a penalty here, Roy?
“Because he’s up against an idiot, Kyle Walker.”
Pre-match at the Etihad Phil Foden named Micah Richards as one of his idols, nominating him as “one of the best full-backs in the world.
With Richards sitting beside him in studio, Keane’s verdict: “He probably needs to be drug-tested for that.”
After David Wheater suffered with Covid, then concussion, Oldham’s injury updates are beginning to take on a note of exasperation:
“After the initial period of recovery the player reported a back injury which he stated he had sustained when ‘lifting his dog’.”
Leon Osman explains the aging process:
“Vardy’s still playing well despite getting older year on year.”
Fulham’s Twitter account is bringing a slightly passive aggressive tone to team announcements:
“London Stadium selections... Scott thinks this side is the way to go tonight!”
London Stadium selections...
Scott thinks this side is the way to go tonight! 📋 #WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/qOb2lhmGir
Not everybody was satisfied with Steve McManaman’s co-commentary on Everton v United. Before long Macca was trending in so many Twitter territories that social media spammers were using his name to spread the word of the Lord.
“Psa 25:14 The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant. #SteveMcManaman”
Andre Villas-Boas was looking on the bright side after Marseille’s Champions League defeat by Porto:
"To be weak and shit in the Champions League, you have to at least qualify for the Champions League. We’re here and we’re doing shit."
Gary Neville: “No way that’s handball, His body’s connected to his midriff.”
Tim Cahill reckons Andy Cole can teach the unteachable:
"I think he can add so much to the game. From a coaching element he can give so much back because you can't teach what he's done."
Martin Keown felt Lucas Torreira might have been a ‘paperweight’ in the deal that brought Thomas Partey to Arsenal.
And Liverpool are missing their ‘powerhorse’ Vigil van Dijk.
Pete Graves: “The Man United front three have been playing very well in tandem.”
Heard on BBC Five Live: “I wouldn't say that goal was coming but it was inevitable.”
Stimulating conversation with Paul Merson:
“There’s no better feeling than scoring a goal, trust me I’ve tried everything”
Danny Gabbidon: “What’s the old saying, short corners never work.”
Gabby Agbonlahor: "It won't be the first or last time a manager goes to speak to a referee, and it won't be the last."
Mark Petchey at the tennis: “To prove he’s not a one-trick pony he does it again.”
Cycling commentator Peter Kennaugh: “It’s a tale of two stories.”
Cricket’s Mark Butcher: “Darren Gough was strong as an ox that’s why they call him rhino.”
And Kevin Peterson: “You wouldn’t say it was game-changing but it changed the game.”