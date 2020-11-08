Contenders punch themselves out in heavyweight battle

Premier League: Man City 1 Liverpool 1

THE two heavyweights of the English game served up one of the most memorable halves of the new Premier League season — and one of the least — but it was Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne who were left to contemplate what might have been.

The magical Belgian, of all people, missed a first-half penalty which would have re-ignited Pep Guardiola’s title challenge on a weekend when Liverpool, Southampton, Spurs and, now, Leicester have all held top place.

Jurgen Klopp was rewarded for his bold gamble in playing Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in a four-man forward line but he, too, might have expected more, given the way his side tore into the contest.

"A point is a point," said Guardiola. "In general I think it's a fair result and I'm happier than ever with the start we have made to the season.

“It wasn’t easy, with the way they started and with their four forwards, they are so fast, but after we conceded, we were much better."

A lesser team than City would have been swept aside by Liverpool inside the opening 20 minutes; instead they were fortunate just to trail by a single goal.

It came from a penalty, not even a VAR call on this occasion, although the decision was not without controversy as City complained that the attack from which it came was preceded by Raheem Sterling being fouled by Jota at the other end of the field.

But there was still no need, or excuse, for the way Kyle Walker cut across Sadio Mane as he made his way into the City area, tripping him and presenting Salah with the penalty kick which he drove in unerringly.

Liverpool were in the ascendancy, Klopp’s team bossing the first 20 minutes of heater skelter football that threatened a goal every time they crossed the halfway line.

Put crudely, it was a case of Klopp deciding defence was the best form of attack, understandably perhaps given the long-term absence of his best defender Virgil van Dijk.

But that also left the visitors susceptible at the back and City should have been level when De Bruyne picked out Sterling at the far post and his effort was well saved by Alisson.

It was a miss that City rectified just six minutes later when Walker brought the ball forward for De Bruyne who fed the ball in to Jesus whose devastating turn put Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the game and allowed him to poke the ball past Alisson.

The pendulum had swung, Liverpool now on the ropes and trying to gasp for breath while City looked for the knockout blow which might have been delivered with the assistance of VAR six minutes before the interval.

De Bruyne, yet again, whipped in a dangerous cross which struck Joe Gomez on the elbow, the sort of incident that a couple of years ago would not have caused Liverpool any concern but, in the new era of VAR-inspired penalty chaos, was going to be problematic, as referee Craig Pawson confirmed after a look at his monitor.

It was De Bruyne who was the designated taker and it would have taken an ambitious punter to wager on what happened next, the immaculate Belgian completely missing the target as he screwed his attempt wide left of the goal.

Astonishingly, the Premier League had not seen a penalty completely miss the target for two years, when Riyad Mahrez did it for City at Anfield in this corresponding fixture, and, even more astonishingly, it was the De Bruyne who was responsible for it.

"We've only lost once in 12 games in all competitions," added Guardiola. "And that was because we conceded three penalties in one game against Leicester. We didn't learn and hopefully today is the last time we will give away a penalty like this."

There was more of the same as the punches continued to be traded with Salah slipping in Alexander-Arnold whose low shot was well blocked by Ederson and the second half started in a similar vein with a questionable punch from Ederson falling for Jota who could not get power in his shot.

Then, the best chance since the penalty, Jesus rose unmarked just eight yards out to meet Joao Cancelo’s perfect cross but could only head wide when the goal was at his mercy.

As the rain poured out of the Manchester sky, it appeared finally to be dampening the extraordinary verve and ambition which had led to such a breathtaking first half.

What followed, frankly, was stale and fatigued and neither keeper was forced into action and Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a calf injury which will stop him playing for England this week and which prompted his manager to echo Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s plea for the authorities to look after players with more favourable kick-off times.

"It's not about us, not about United, it's about the fixtures," said Klopp. "Sky, BT, the Premier League, they have to talk because we can't have that situation.

"And the FA have to be involved because they have lost Trent and I'm pretty sure Gareth Southgate won't be fine with that. And, again, we have to talk about having five substitutes because every league in the world is doing that except us."

Still, tired or not, both lived to fight another day — Liverpool, surely, the happier as they maintained their five-point lead over City — but as a taste of the title fight to come next year, this was a highly palatable hors d’oeuvres.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 5, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Cancelo 9; De Bruyne 6, Rodri 6, Gundogan 6; Torres 5 (Silva 61, 6), Jesus 7, Sterling 7. Subs (not used) Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Foden, Garcia.

LIVERPOOL (4-2-3-1): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 6 (Milner 63, 7), Matip 6, Gomez 6, Robertson 7; Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 7; Jota 6, Firmino 5 (Shaqiri 58, 6), Mane 6; Salah 8. Subs (not used) Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips.

Referee: C Pawson 6