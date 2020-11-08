Klopp's bold gamble on a fab four as attack best form of defence

Jurgen Klopp can be football’s grinning gambler. He has made his footballing fortune on a series of unlikely bets. Eschewing orthodoxy can pay off in spectacular style. When he sold Philippe Coutinho, then the second most expensive footballer ever, he did not replace him, and went on to win the Champions League 16 months later. When he went a summer without paying a transfer fee for a senior player, he ended Liverpool’s 30-year wait to become champions of England.

When he approached what he deemed the most difficult match in world football, he opted for another seemingly illogical formula. Pep Guardiola can be the high priest of the midfielder, the man who tries to cram ever more into a team, the manager whose sides are defined by passing and possession. And so Klopp left himself undermanned in midfield. Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were an overworked, outnumbered duo. It was bold, brave and it threatened to backfire.

It did not. There was a Kevin de Bruyne-shaped hole in Klopp’s masterplan and yet he deserved to escape the Etihad Stadium with a first point in four visits. Manchester City ended up with just seven shots and a mere two on target. Liverpool, who had lost 4-0 playing 4-3-3 at the Etihad in July, fared better with 4-2-4. City were cancelled out with positivity, not negativity. Perhaps, minus Virgil van Dijk, attack really is the best form of defence for Liverpool. There were times when Klopp shifted a game forward by selecting a quartet of them.

Like a high defensive line, it is a policy that comes with risks. The danger was that it liberated De Bruyne, both the spare man and the exception to the rule. The most creative player in the country was the one attacking midfielder in either starting 11 and, at times, freed up by Klopp’s daring.

The Belgian’s relentless drive can make him elusive even before his side have a numerical advantage. His delectable cross led to a chance for Raheem Sterling, his quick pass to Gabriel Jesus’ equaliser, his cross to the penalty he missed himself. There were moments when De Bruyne seized control.

He highlights a growing divide between City and Liverpool. For Klopp, pressing is the best playmaker. For Guardiola, De Bruyne is. City are less slick in the post-David Silva era, more reliant on De Bruyne. Perhaps Klopp’s gamble reflected the lesser threat of the rest of City midfield. It was easier to sacrifice someone when City had Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri, not Silva and Fernandinho at their respective peaks.

If Guardiola is accused of overthinking things, this time Klopp sprang the surprise. Perhaps it was enforced by circumstances, in the absence of Fabinho and Thiago, but the doughty James Milner waited in reserve, ready to run another marathon. Klopp’s preference in defining matches was invariably for the most solid trio of midfielders available. Even the roadrunners like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are often benched against the elite.

So the teamsheet alone was a barometer of Diogo Jota’s progress. In a sense, a very different player is the belated successor to Coutinho, an extra scorer who, given Merseyside’s musical past, lends itself to suggestions of a Fab Four when he teams up with the familiar trio.

If there was method to Klopp’s madness, there was fairness, too. By dodging a decision, of who to drop, he made a bigger one. Roberto Firmino is the frenetic talisman, the idiosyncratic team man who is tactically the most significant player in Kloppball; Jota the in-form forward whose journey from sporadic brilliance amid inconsistency for an upwardly-mobile mid-table team to regular scorer for Liverpool mirrors Sadio Mane’s progress.

Jota’s scoring run ended; perhaps he should have done better with a tame effort at Ederson. Firmino was not spurred back into scoring form, though he scurried around with the zest of a reprieved man; the loyalist in Klopp is not ready to demote him yet. The goal came courtesy of the two forwards whose place was not in doubt; Mane was fouled and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty.

City felt shaken by Liverpool’s start. They should not have been. The early onslaught can be part of Klopp’s blueprint and this was the fifth time his Liverpool scored in the opening 13 minutes against Guardiola’s City.

Prompted by De Bruyne, City responded. And yet Klopp did not retreat into conservatism mid-match; when Firmino went off, it was Xherdan Shaqiri who came on. Forward thinking did not yield a win for Liverpool, but Klopp’s wager did not produce a loser.