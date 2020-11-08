Leicester reap rewards of another VAR controversy 

Leicester City benefitted from a helping hand on their way to the top of the Premier League – at least for a couple of hours – as VAR saw them deservedly overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jamie Vardy scored one penalty and had another one saved but his goal proved the difference between these Midlands rivals.

Wolves will feel hard done by as the first spot kick was given after Dennis Praet’s cross hit Max Kilman’s forearm from point-blank range, opening up the debate on the laws of handball.

Referee Anthony Taylor was initially unmoved but VAR referee Stuart Attwell advised him to look at the pitchside monitor, when he made his mind up.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: “I have not seen them back (penalty incidents).

“I don’t want to dedicate too much time to it because so much has been said (about VAR).

“Whether it was a natural movement I don’t know, but we got two penalties and we should have been further ahead at half-time.” Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said: “It’s very hard to judge the work of the referee – he saw it on the screen, but it’s difficult for us to coach a player and tell him he must put his arms away. What we expect from VAR is fair and simple decisions and this is not happening. Until they get it right we will talk about it over and over again.”

But a sixth straight victory in all competitions was no more than Leicester deserved as they created far more chances than their lacklustre opponents.

“It’s been an incredible start, I’m so happy for the players,” said Rodgers. “It’s going to be tough to sustain that with the injuries we’ve had but we have played 12 games and won nine in all competitions.

“The first half we were very good without the football and in the second half we had to show real resilience. On the back of such a tough schedule and with so many players out it was an incredible performance.”

Vardy took just 15 minutes to end the statistic of Wolves being the only Premier League team he hadn’t scored against.

The 33-year-old sidefooted the ball to Rui Patricio’s left from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way, for his ninth goal of the season.

Leicester missed the chance to double their lead from a second penalty – their eighth in as many league games – awarded when Rayan Ait-Nouri tripped James Justin after a poor first touch to control a long ball in the 39th minute. This time Patricio blocked Vardy’s low drive down the middle with his body, the rebound hitting the striker and bouncing wide.

The game opened up in the second half with chances for both sides, although mist were for Leicester.

Youri Tielemans headed just wide and drove a few feet too high and Vardy had an ambitious angled drive tipped over by Patricio.

James Maddison wriggled through only for Willy Boly to deflect his placed effort wide and Jonny Evans headed over.

The closest Wolves came was when Ruben Neves forced Kasper Schmeichel into a superb save to tip over a curling shot from the edge of the box.

LEICESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel © 7; Justin 7, Fofana 8, Evans 7, Fuchs 6; Mendy 6, Tielemans 8; Praet 6 (Morgan 80, 6), Maddison 6 (Barnes 71, 6), Thomas 6 (Albrighton 46, 6); Vardy 7.

Substitutes not used: Ward, Iheanacho, Under, Choudhury.

WOLVES (3-4-3): Patricio 7; Boly 7, Coady © 6, Kilman 6; Semedo 6, Neves 7, Dendoncker 7, Ait-Nouri 5 (Marcal 76, 6); Neto 6 (Silva 79, 5), Jimenez 5, Podence 6 (Traore 60, 6).

Substitutes not used: Marcal, Ruddy, Saiss, Moutinho, Otasowie.

Referee : Anthony Taylor.