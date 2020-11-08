Saoirse Noonan stars as Cork book FAI Cup final spot against Peamount United

Cork City will meet Peamount United in the 2020 FAI Women's Senior Cup final next month after they each advanced from their respective semi-finals.

Two goals from Saoirse Noonan led Cork to victory over Treaty United in Bishopstown Stadium to give them a spot in the on December 12 decider.

The first half strikes were enough for Ronan Collins' team to book a place in the final, but Treaty certainly made it difficult for them and can hold their heads up high after their display.

Noonan headed the home side in front when she rose highest in the penalty area to meet an in-swinging corner kick and power the ball into the back of the net.

Treaty hardly had time to catch their breath when Noonan scored her second of the game and that was it despite Gillian Keenan and Aoife Cronin going close to pulling a goal back.

However, the two Noonan strikes were enough for Cork to give them a spot in the Tallaght Stadium final, which will be televised live on RTÉ Both Cork and Peamount have each lifted the trophy once in their respective histories and this will be a first match-up of the two teams in the showpiece event.

The Dublin side prevailed against Wexford Youths after a strike from Dearbhaile Beirne earned them their spot in the decider, as they got past the defending champions.

Just four days after their admirable display in the UEFA Women's Champions League Peamount were back in the winners' circle after this fierce contest.

There was little between the sides as they went in at the break scoreless, but it was Peamount who eventually took the lead when Dearbhaile Beirne fired in and the Dublin outfit hung onto that slender lead until the very end.