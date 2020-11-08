'Unique insights' to be provided in RTÉ John Delaney documentary

Former FAI chief executive John Delaney

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 13:09

RTÉ are to air a documentary detailing John Delaney's term in charge of the Football Association of Ireland  

The broadcaster say contributors include “players, football fans, an ex-international manager, FAI insiders and journalists who all share their unique insights” into Delaney and his FAI his reign

Eamon Dunphy and Brian Kerr are among those as are Sunday Times journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, whose chart-topping book Champagne Football detailed Delaney's tenure in charge.

The John Delaney Story airs on RTÉ One tomorrow at 9.35pm.

