Real Madrid stars test positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the Spanish club read: "Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday, Friday, in the morning.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests.

"Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

The news would appear to rule former Chelsea playmaker Hazard, a Belgium international, out of next Sunday's Nations League match against England.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Casemiro would be unlikely to be allowed to feature in World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon's Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan next weekend has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Dons' squad.

The sides had been due to meet at Plough Lane on November 14 but the fixture will now not take place, with players and staff required to self-isolate.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations," read an EFL statement.

"A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."