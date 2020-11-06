Deal for Derby sale to Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Khaled agreed ‘in principle’

Deal for Derby sale to Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Khaled agreed ‘in principle’

Derby have agreed a deal ‘in principle’ for the sale of the club to Sheikh Khaled (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 12:25
PA Sport Staff

Derby have confirmed a deal has been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the club to Derventio Holdings, which is owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, a member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family.

Rams’ owner Mel Morris has been seeking fresh investment for the club, who currently sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Sheikh Khaled is the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the deal to buy Derby is reported to be in the region of £60million.

The Dubai-based Bin Zayed International group have previously been interested in takeovers at Liverpool and Newcastle, tabling a £350million bid, with their latest proposal for Derby having been approved by a meeting of the EFL board on Thursday.

“Derby County Football Club’s owner and executive chairman Mel Morris has been in discussion with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited since May in relation to taking over the ownership the club,” a Derby statement on the official club website read.

“These talks progressed to the point where a deal has, in principle, been agreed between the two parties.

Mel Morris had been looking for fresh investment to the club for some time (Scott Wilson/PA)

“The club’s submission under the Owners and Director’s test for Derventio was approved by the EFL board on Thursday.

“Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, who’s ultimate controlling entity is Bin Zayed International LLC, owned by Sheikh Khaled Zayed Bin Saquer Zayed Al Nayhan, may now proceed with the transaction, which is a expected to close very soon.

“There will be no further comment from either party until the transaction has completed.”

More in this section

Celtic v Sparta Prague - UEFA Europa League - Group H - Celtic Park Under-fire Neil Lennon admits he needs a Celtic rebound win at Motherwell
Pochettino approached about replacing Solskjaer? Football rumours from the media Pochettino approached about replacing Solskjaer? Football rumours from the media
SK Rapid Wien v Dundalk - UEFA Europa League Group B Nightmare for Dundalk's Aaron McCarey in City of Dreams as Vienna edge thriller
derbypa-sourceplace: uk
Republic of Ireland v New Zealand - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium

Troy Parrott return a boost for Ireland U21s ahead of crucial qualifiers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up