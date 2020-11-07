Terrace Talk - Man City: Heaving Red monster presents first test of City's new optimism

As we sail into Season Five of the Pep Guardiola Show, debate rages about content, intent, focus, key characters and whether there will be a Season Six to enjoy too or whether the star performer will move on to a new production for a rival brand.

A small screen metaphor is not entirely inappropriate, as the global pandemic reduces our football diet to a peanut-and-cans littered televisual experience.

Strange times, strange times, but the show must go on, the plot lines must broaden out and the way ahead must be allowed to take on relief and contrast.

With the great heaving monster of Liverpool hovering at the door, the first big test of the season is upon us this weekend.

Liverpool present City with three distinct challenges: A clear threat to the continuation of recent Premier League high times; searching questions about Guardiola’s how-to-press-the-Gegenpressers methods and, perhaps the biggest challenge of all, the task of upending the granite blocks of historical precedence that mark the Merseysiders as City’s eternal bogey side.

Make no mistakes, recent 5-0s and 2-1s and 4-0s are very much the exception to an extremely long-running and well-embedded rule.

Since the fun and games of the opening home league game of the season, when the hawk-eyed Michael Oliver saw fit to award Leicester three penalties in a 5-2 win, City have played eight times, conceding just three goals, two fewer than in that single Fox-flavoured disaster.

Perhaps in this there is a hint for those attempting to answer the 64-million-dollar question of just where Manchester City stand now and where they go next.

There’s the question of the manager: Guardiola is yet to commit to more years of rain and wind, chips and gravy and of the English media’s incessant high press.

Despite putting up manfully with this exotic cocktail, sliding his gold lamé slippers under the bed for longer than he managed in either Barcelona or Munich, the missing signature at the bottom of the contract continues to set tongues wagging.

Hunger and focus

It is not just the next destination of City’s high-profile coach that occupies conversations, however.

There’s the subject of hunger and focus: For some time now, there have been more questions than answers about City. The pandemic has seen football reduced to a televisual trot, accelerating the sport along a route where strange times beget strange results.

For a club that has long coveted European glory, an inclination towards the Champions League is perhaps understandable at this point, but this needs to be balanced with the supporters’ wishes for a proper challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Even the domestic cups, a fruitful playground in recent years, need to be taken seriously. With talk of closed shop European super leagues, disbanding the League Cup and doing away with the Community Shield, the opportunity to disenfranchise a large swathe of City’s support is dangling before the game’s administrators. Whether they fully comprehend or care about the risk of this is not yet known.

As it stands, the Champions League, hardly open to all comers even in its present guise, but still competitive in a way closed shop European Super Leagues would never manage, remains the club’s big focus.

For all the good talk of bread and butter, the buffet of caviar and lobster keeps winking and beckoning.

It is also in the theatre of Europe that City’s form so far can give us some clues. The most impressive aspect of the 3-0 win over Olympiacos was the score. Dozing for long periods of the match, City sleepwalked through a game where they ended surprisingly clear winners.

There were half-chances for the Greek champions, little tantalizing glimpses of the netting in Ederson’s goal, but they remained scoreless, just like Sheffield United and Marseille had in the previous eight days.

It was hardly impressive on the grand scale of things, but then again it wasn’t Istanbul Basaksehir either. City are cruising nonchalantly where they once floundered for air.

The defence, an area of the side largely ignored in the rush to attack, then patched up with poorly considered signings, has been left criminally exposed by a small army of little progressive men intent on carrying the ball forward and doing creative things with it.

Having undergone its umpteenth upgrade, we might just have the real deal. Last season’s distant second place has woken everyone up. In purchasing Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake and disposing of Nicolas Otamendi, the gung-ho element of City’s defending has been replaced by geometric certainty, rippling muscle and calm authority.

It is early days, but the Dias-Laporte axis looks tight, mean and well-balanced, enabling the occasionally lumpen duo of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan to be played in singles ahead of it instead of as an ill-fitting pair.

“Defensive resilience?” they whispered. “Better balance!” they sighed. “Pep’s still at the wheel and he knows how to drive”, they whinnied.

Then there’s City’s support, grown plump on the fizz of Carabao and trying gamely to change its spots. The old guard, frightened of their own reflection, expecting disaster to be lurking behind every success, are gradually being overshadowed by a new phalanx of optimists who, with a winning smile playing across their unlined faces, seem able to settle down and watch City without the use of hands or sofas to hide behind.

Here is a club that believes in itself, in its ability to control and win games, in its capacity to prevail and even some of the fans are beginning to buy into it.

It is a club that has, in the last seven days, pulled in the FA Youth Cup and the Women’s FA Cup (you might have missed the paltry coverage if you blinked at the wrong moment), a club that has matured, that knows its worth in other terms than the interminable TV squad valuations.

Sunday’s opponent is the new benchmark, the real rival. The huffing and puffing and look-at-us scattergun spending of United is these days an irrelevance of only the vaguest interest.

Ferguson’s not-in-my-lifetime wasn’t even remotely close. In a blink, City were gone over the horizon to fight new battles, while the old enemy rams its Pogbas into Robson-shaped holes. The ugly duckling sprouted gleaming white feathers long ago. The first plumage of Silvas, Toures and Kompanys has been cast aside.

The first great generation of winners has gone. Now we look to Foden and Torres, Dias and Laporte to feather the nest.

New milestones are there to be carved out, new storylines to be written.

The show must go on.