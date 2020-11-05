Nightmare for Dundalk's Aaron McCarey in City of Dreams as Vienna edge thriller

Europa League: Rapid Wien 4 Dundalk 3

Vienna is known as the City of Dreams but it proved to be a nightmare for Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey as he was punished for a number of errors as Rapid Vienna came out on top in a seven-goal thriller at the Allianz Stadion tonight.

The former Wolves netminder was one of six changes made by interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli from last week's Europa League defeat to Arsenal with usual number one Gary Rogers paying the price for an equally costly error in that game.

McCarey will feel he could have done better for all four of Rapid's goals, however, as Dundalk were left to rue what might have been having passed up a great chance to take the lead when the game stood at 2-2 with four minutes remaining.

This result means they remain without a point from three matches in Group B but there were positives to take from the game, particularly the display of Chris Shields in midfield, the impact of substitute Nathan Oduwa and two penalties from David McMillan which saw him equal Glen Crowe's record of most goals for a League of Ireland player in Europe with 11.

The visitors started on the front foot and having won a header from a Jordan Flores free-kick two minutes earlier, top scorer Patrick Hoban opened the scoring in the seventh minutes.

Chris Shields looped the ball into the box from Sean Gannon's lay-off with Hoban getting up above Maximilian Hofmann to head past Paul Gartler who made a mess of trying to keep the ball out.

Daniel Cleary, right and Greg Sloggett of Dundalk react during the defeat. Picture: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Dietmar Kühbauer's side responded well to that setback with Christoph Knasmüllner heading inches wide from Dejan Ljubičić's on 13 minutes before McCarey saved a Maximilian Ullmann shot three minutes later.

The keeper, who was making his European debut, will feel he should have done better for Rapid's equaliser on 22 minutes with Ljubičić's shot from range flashing over him to the roof of the net.

The Monaghan man almost gifted the home side the lead moments later when his loose clearance presented the ball to Kelvin Arase, who teed up Ercan Kara for a shot that was fortunately straight at the keeper.

Dundalk then had a great chance to re-take the lead on 29 minutes following a superb break. Chris Shields won possession on the edge of his box with Hoban and Darragh Leahy helping to move the ball upfield where Jordan Flores slipped Michael Duffy in only for the winger's eventual effort to be blocked by Ullmann.

Sean Hoare then went close again five minutes later when he flicked on Duffy's corner at the near post only to see it flash agonisingly across the face of goal.

Dundalk would have two let-offs of their own before the break, however, both from Thorsten Schick crosses. The first was headed wide by Kara while a subsequent corner from the 30-year-old was flicked on by Hofmann into the path of Knasmüllner at the back post whose volley was well saved by McCarey.

The pressure continued from the home side on the restart with Dejan Petrovič's shot having to be blocked at the expense of a corner by Andy Boyle.

The Louth men would threaten themselves on 56 minutes when Flores' free kick was met by Boyle at the back post but the grounded Daniel Cleary couldn't apply the finish.

Knasmüllner was then denied twice in quick succession before Duffy fired into the side-netting on the hour mark after a great cross field pass by Flores.

Schick then had a good opening on 67 minutes after cutting in from the right onto his left foot but his effort spun up and over off Hoare.

McCarey then came to Dundalk's rescue twice in quick succession soon after, firstly tipping a header around the post by Sonnleitner before saving from Demir at close range.

Rapid would take the lead on 79 minutes, however, when Schick kept a deep cross alive by getting a shot away from a tight angle. McCarey could only push it clear with Arase on hand to head to a virtually empty net.

There would be a lifeline two minutes later, however, when substitute Nathan Oduwa's pass was cut out by Sonnleitner, who caught McMillan with a follow up challenge as he attempted to nip in. McMillan then fired the resultant penalty to the net despite the keeper getting a hand to it to make it 2-2.

Dundalk then had a great chance to grab the lead with four minutes remaining when Sloggett met Sean Murray's corner virtually unmarked but he somehow failed to find the target.

That miss was to prove costly as Hofmann headed Rapid in front two minutes later after McCarey came for Stojković's cross and failed to get there.

They were then caught on the break on the 90th minute with Demir firing across the hapless keeper to the bottom right hand corner.

There would be late drama when Oduwa won a second penalty for his side following a foul by Stojković which McMillan dispatched in the 96th minute but there was no time to search for an equaliser as Dundalk were left to reflect on what might have been.

Rapid Wien: Gartler, Stojković, Hofmann, Barać (Sonnleitner 54); Schick, Ljubičić, Knasmüllner (Demir 72), Petrovič (Grahovac 72), Ullmann; Kara, Arase.

Dundalk: McCarey; Hoare, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy (Dummigan 65); Shields, Flores (Murray 76); Gannon (Mountney 65), Sloggett, Duffy (Oduwa 72); Hoban (McMillan 76).

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann (Malta).