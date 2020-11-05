Collins in but Long out as Kenny names latest Ireland squad

Where one door closes another opens and so it is for Luton Town striker James Collins who has been called into Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad less than 24 hours after news that David McGoldrick has retired from international football.

Just as notable, however, is the absence of Southampton's Shane Long from the gathering. The veteran has managed just nine minutes across two cameo appearance for the Saints since the last international window. This will be Collins' first involvement under Kenny and his return to the scene comes on the back of his winner away to Rotherham in the Championship on Wednesday night. That's five goals in eight goals now for the Hatters this season.

Too many of Ireland's other forward options have been goal shy and/or game shy of late. The only other inclusion ticking both those boxes is Ronan Curtis who has also found the net five times this term, though in the less rarified surroundings of League One. Curtis gets the nod again having featured against Finland the last time out, as does Daryl Horgan. Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne has also been named but will not joint he rest of the squad until after the England game and before the League Nations ties against Wales and Bulgaria. Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy have also been included in the party despite fitness concerns. The squad is to link up in London this Sunday ahead of their the first of their three games, against England at Wembley this day week.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).