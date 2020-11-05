Collins in but Long out as Kenny names latest Ireland squad

Collins in but Long out as Kenny names latest Ireland squad

.

Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 13:07
Brendan O'Brien

Where one door closes another opens and so it is for Luton Town striker James Collins who has been called into Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad less than 24 hours after news that David McGoldrick has retired from international football.

Just as notable, however, is the absence of Southampton's Shane Long from the gathering. The veteran has managed just nine minutes across two cameo appearance for the Saints since the last international window. This will be Collins' first involvement under Kenny and his return to the scene comes on the back of his winner away to Rotherham in the Championship on Wednesday night. That's five goals in eight goals now for the Hatters this season.

Too many of Ireland's other forward options have been goal shy and/or game shy of late. The only other inclusion ticking both those boxes is Ronan Curtis who has also found the net five times this term, though in the less rarified surroundings of League One. Curtis gets the nod again having featured against Finland the last time out, as does Daryl Horgan. Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne has also been named but will not joint he rest of the squad until after the England game and before the League Nations ties against Wales and Bulgaria. Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy have also been included in the party despite fitness concerns. The squad is to link up in London this Sunday ahead of their the first of their three games, against England at Wembley this day week.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

More in this section

Tottenham Training and Press Conference - Enfield Training Ground United eye Mauricio Pochettino as Solskjaer's replacement
Wales v Hungary - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group E - Cardiff City Stadium Gareth Bale named in Wales squad picked by absent manager Ryan Giggs
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Mikel Arteta does not feel ‘disrespected’ by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford

The key questions surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up