Penalty pain for Peamount after heroic effort in defeat

Women’s Uefa Champions League qualifier: Glasgow City 0 Peamount United 0

(Glasgow win 6-5 on pens)

Peamount United gave full-timers Glasgow City a mighty shock in tonight’s Women’s Uefa Champions League qualifying tie before bowing out in sudden death.

The League of Ireland champions kept last year’s quarter-finalists scoreless for 120 minutes at Broadwood Stadium, the home of Clyde FC where Roy Keane made his Celtic debut 15 years ago.

The former Ireland captain would surely have commended an heroic performance when saw Peamount take the Scottish powerhouses to penalties.

Ultimately, however, Lee Alexander save from Lauren O’Callaghan’s spot-kick in sudden death proved decisive.

Skipper Áine O'Gorman – whose own-goal handed Ukraine victory in Ireland’s recent Euro qualifier – was the first Peas player to miss in the shoot-out.

But Niamh Reid-Burke then saved from Jo Love and Karen Duggan set up sudden death by converting United’s fifth kick.

Rachel McLauchlan’s successful attempt meant O’Callaghan had to score but the right-back was thwarted by the first-choice Scotland stopper.

Peamount are renowned for their record of producing young talent and manager James O’Callaghan had no qualms about handing 17-year-old striker Becky Watkins her first senior start.

The Ireland underage international shared the attack with another graduate of their system, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, and the pair weren’t left without service against their illustrious opponents.

Offaly native Watkins showed her intent early on by forcing the game’s first corner after just two minutes and it proved a portent for what was to come.

Experienced midfielder Duggan released Ryan-Doyle through the centre a couple of minutes later but the Ireland striker scuffed her shot across goal.

City were restricted to long-range efforts, like a free-kick from Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade which flew wide, before they managed their first effort on target. Niamh Reid-Burke easily got down to save Kirsty Howat’s low drive.

Howat, who along with Sam Kerr has agreed to join Rangers next year, wriggled free on the half hour to glance her header straight at Reid-Burke.

O'Gorman almost caught Alexander out with a cheeky free-kick early in the second half while Lucy McCarton also went close with a shot from distance.

Still, it took a fantastic save by Ireland international Reid-Burke from substitute Mairead Fulton to force extra-time.

Both sides ended up cancelling each other out in extra-time before the professional outfit prevailed at the death.

Glasgow have reached the last 32 for each of the last nine seasons but were extended on a night amateur outfit Peamount did Irish football proud.

So frustrated were they with a sluggish first-half performance that Tyler Toland, on loan from Manchester City, was plucked from the bench. Her fellow Irish international Clare Shine didn’t follow her on later in the game.

Peamount, back in European action for the first time since 2011, remain in contention to retain their league title while they have a repeat of last year’s FAI Cup final in Sunday’s semi-final at Wexford Youths.

The Cup final will be played at Tallaght Stadium on December 12 as a standalone event unlike previous double-headers at Lansdowne Road.

GLASGOW CITY: L Alexander; R McLauchlan, J Love, L Ross, Z Wynne; S Kerr (M Foley 95), S Wojcik (T Toland 46), L Crichton, L Wade (M Fulton 69); A Colvill, K Howat.

PEAMOUNT UTD: N Reid-Burke; L O’Callaghan, N Farrelly, C Walsh, D Beirne (S Doyle 83); A O’Gorman, L McCarton, K Duggan, A McEvoy; E Ryan-Doyle, B Watkins (M Lynch 73).

Ref: Sabina Bolić (CRO).