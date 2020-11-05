Colin Healy open to staying at the helm at Cork City

Cork City interim manager Colin Healy has indicated he would like to be considered for the permanent role when it is filled.

City, relegated from the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, had been due to finish their league campaign against Derry City at Turner’s Cross on Sunday but that match and the rest of the final round of league fixtures have been put back to Monday as the Candystripes must play champions Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

With City the subject of a takeover by Grovemoor, who have an option to purchase the club from supporters’ trust Foras, Healy — who took over when Neale Fenn left last month — hasn’t had direct contact with anybody but is interested in the opportunity.

“All I’m doing is waiting to see what happens,” he said.“I haven’t spoken to anybody. If they want me to do the job, I’ll speak with them but I’m focusing on the Derry game.

“We can just take things from there. I like a challenge, I’ve really enjoyed working with the first team. I’ve been working with the academy for two and a half years. I’ve only had four or five games, it’s not a good position we’re in but if the club came and asked me to sit down and speak with them, I would.”