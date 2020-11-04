Derry City's clash with Shamrock Rovers refixed after Covid cases

The club were charged by the FAI for not fulfilling the fixture, but will not be sanctioned, it has been confirmed
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 18:59
Joel Slattery

Derry City's SSE Airtricity League clash with Shamrock Rovers has been rescheduled for this weekend.

The fixture was originally postponed after an outbreak after Derry's entire squad was told to self-isolate by public health officials in the North.

This means the final round of fixtures in the league will take place on Monday night with all five matches kicking off at 7.30pm.

The reschedule will come as a boost for the Candystripes as they are just two points above Finn Harps who are in the relegation play-off spot in ninth place in the table.

Derry play already-relegated Cork City in their final game of the season.

