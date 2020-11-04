Shamrock Rovers determined to finish season as 'Invincibles', says Stephen Bradley  

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Despite the title race having been won, Shamrock Rovers showed their unquestioned integrity and desire by beating Finn Harps 2-0 in a Ballybofey mudbath last Sunday.

Tonight, Stephen Bradley wants more of the same as his unbeaten Hoops continue their quest for a coveted ‘Invincibles’ tag, when St Patrick’s Athletic visit Tallaght Stadium (7.45pm).

After the game, Rovers will be presented with a record-extending 18th League of Ireland championship trophy.

“It’s great for the players to get a medal and their hands on the trophy and celebrate in whatever way we can,” said boss Bradley.

Even a potential cloud hanging over the final weekend of the league season ahead of Derry City’s disciplinary hearing with the FAI today won’t faze Bradley in his desire to complete the campaign unbeaten.

The Candystripes have been charged with failure to fulfil last week's fixture in Tallaght, following a Covid outbreak at the Foyleside club.

As the league had told clubs there could be no further postponement, Rovers could be given a 3-0 walkover, something Derry are likely to strongly contest.

“There’s no asterisk for us,” said Bradley. “We won the league on its merits. Don’t forget we’d Bohs away, Sligo away, Waterford away, three tough games, when the fans were in.

“If we’re told to play Derry, we’ll play. If we don’t, and we get the win, it doesn’t bother me either way. Of course we would want to finish the season. But if the league turns around and it’s 17 games, it is what it is. It doesn’t take anything away from what the players have done.”

Bradley’s sole focus is on beating St Pat’s to lift the trophy in style after being delighted with his players attitude in Donegal, despite their not having played in almost a month.

“I felt the players had been focused in the week leading up to the Finn Harps game. Before that, you find they come off it a bit in training in mentality, just because there are no games. But I felt the intensity had gone up in the last week, and in the dressing room before the game you could feel they were on it.

“We had spoken before we went up there that we knew what the pitch would be like, we knew it would be a mudbath, a different game to what we are used to playing.

“And I felt the players dealt with that really well as Harps had been in good form.”

Jack Byrne wasn’t risked against Harps after Bradley highlighted last week how his star midfielder had struggled following his being hit with Covid-19 while on Ireland duty last month.

“We just didn't want to take a chance up there, we knew the pitch was really heavy,” explained Bradley. “He has trained, but it wasn't full training. He’s feeling better within himself, so we'll wait and see how he gets on.”

Regardless of whether Byrne is fit to play tonight, Bradley feels he still deserves inclusion in the Ireland senior squad to be named by manager Stephen Kenny on Thursday ahead of the friendly with England and Nations League clashes with Wales and Bulgaria.

“I don't think that should be judged on one game, that should be judged on what he has done all year," said Bradley.

“Players get injured and come in late on the back of injuries and this is no different. The fact that Jack got sick with Ireland, that happens and one game won't make a difference.”