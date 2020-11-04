Shamrock Rovers determined to finish season as 'Invincibles', says Stephen Bradley  

New champions face St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght in Dublin derby 
Shamrock Rovers determined to finish season as 'Invincibles', says Stephen Bradley  

Shamrock Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley says there will 'no asterisk' beside his team even if they are given a walkover in their final game against Derry. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 06:45
Paul Buttner

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 

Despite the title race having been won, Shamrock Rovers showed their unquestioned integrity and desire by beating Finn Harps 2-0 in a Ballybofey mudbath last Sunday.

Tonight, Stephen Bradley wants more of the same as his unbeaten Hoops continue their quest for a coveted ‘Invincibles’ tag, when St Patrick’s Athletic visit Tallaght Stadium (7.45pm).

After the game, Rovers will be presented with a record-extending 18th League of Ireland championship trophy.

“It’s great for the players to get a medal and their hands on the trophy and celebrate in whatever way we can,” said boss Bradley.

Even a potential cloud hanging over the final weekend of the league season ahead of Derry City’s disciplinary hearing with the FAI today won’t faze Bradley in his desire to complete the campaign unbeaten.

The Candystripes have been charged with failure to fulfil last week's fixture in Tallaght, following a Covid outbreak at the Foyleside club.

As the league had told clubs there could be no further postponement, Rovers could be given a 3-0 walkover, something Derry are likely to strongly contest.

“There’s no asterisk for us,” said Bradley. “We won the league on its merits. Don’t forget we’d Bohs away, Sligo away, Waterford away, three tough games, when the fans were in.

“If we’re told to play Derry, we’ll play. If we don’t, and we get the win, it doesn’t bother me either way. Of course we would want to finish the season. But if the league turns around and it’s 17 games, it is what it is. It doesn’t take anything away from what the players have done.” 

Bradley’s sole focus is on beating St Pat’s to lift the trophy in style after being delighted with his players attitude in Donegal, despite their not having played in almost a month.

“I felt the players had been focused in the week leading up to the Finn Harps game. Before that, you find they come off it a bit in training in mentality, just because there are no games. But I felt the intensity had gone up in the last week, and in the dressing room before the game you could feel they were on it.

“We had spoken before we went up there that we knew what the pitch would be like, we knew it would be a mudbath, a different game to what we are used to playing.

“And I felt the players dealt with that really well as Harps had been in good form.” 

Jack Byrne wasn’t risked against Harps after Bradley highlighted last week how his star midfielder had struggled following his being hit with Covid-19 while on Ireland duty last month.

“We just didn't want to take a chance up there, we knew the pitch was really heavy,” explained Bradley. “He has trained, but it wasn't full training. He’s feeling better within himself, so we'll wait and see how he gets on.” 

Regardless of whether Byrne is fit to play tonight, Bradley feels he still deserves inclusion in the Ireland senior squad to be named by manager Stephen Kenny on Thursday ahead of the friendly with England and Nations League clashes with Wales and Bulgaria.

“I don't think that should be judged on one game, that should be judged on what he has done all year," said Bradley.

“Players get injured and come in late on the back of injuries and this is no different. The fact that Jack got sick with Ireland, that happens and one game won't make a difference.”

More in this section

Argentina Soccer - Maradona Birthday Diego Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain
Steven Gerrard File Photo Steven Gerrard says Rangers pair will regret Covid breach ‘for quite some time’
The spirit of the old 'Crazy Gang' resurrected as football returns to Plough Lane The spirit of the old 'Crazy Gang' resurrected as football returns to Plough Lane
Italy Soccer Champions League

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up