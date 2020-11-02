Leicester couldn’t do it again, could they?

Leeds 1 Leicester 4

In a season that is doing everything to defy the norm, Jamie Vardy helped Leicester into second place in the Premier League with a stunning 3-1 win at Elland Road last night. This campaign clearly has countless twists and turns to come but Brendan Rodgers finally lifting the title at the expense of his old club Liverpool? Why not.

Vardy certainly has that look he wore when he led the Foxes to the championship five years ago, scoring the decisive goal after 75 minutes.

Substitute James Maddison surged forward as Leeds pressed for an equaliser and slipped in fellow substitute Cengiz Under who selflessly set up Vardy for his seventh goal in six league games this term.

It was almost the final punctuation point on a win in which Vardy had helped Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans to score first half goals and remind Marcelo Bielsa of the harsh realities of life in this league.

The final act actually came in the final minute when VAR brought play back to award Leicester a penalty for a Mateusz Klich trip on Maddison — Tielemans calmly blasting in the spot kick.

It was a masterful display from Rodgers’ team but could have started in a very different manner if Bamford had converted one of the easier chances he will get all season, inside the opening minute, steering a point-blank header at Kasper Schmeichel.

The Leicester keeper looked momentarily stunned but rolled the ball quickly out of his area, the ball was launched upfield and Leeds defender Robin Koch tried to guide the ball back to Illan Meslier.

It was a bad decision and even worse execution. Vardy easily intercepted, rounded the on-rushing keeper and squared for Barnes to ram the ball into an open goal.

It was a classic counter attack goal and a sign of a dysfunctional, catastrophic opening half hour from Bielsa’s side which could and should have seen them trailing by four or five.

Instead, Leicester had to settle for one more, with Vardy again instrumental, from Marc Albrighton’s 21st minute cross.

It picked out Vardy six yards out, with Leeds’ defence once more missing in action. A powerful header was saved — possibly unwittingly — by Meslier and Tielemans reacted first to bury the rebound.

It was astonishing stuff from a Leeds side who have been one of the feel good stories, winning friends and influencing people, wherever they have gone so far this season.

Perhaps it was the brutal windy conditions, rain that held the ball up in deep puddles and, with it, Leeds’ free-flowing passing.

But straight after the opener, two Leeds defenders failed to deal with a long ball, Vardy raced on passed to Barnes and his bad first touch allowed Meslier to save.

Vardy then laid the ball off for Barnes whose shot from the edge of the area forced the keeper into a good save.

But Meslier and Leeds looked shellshocked. In the 26th minute, the keeper almost bundled a routine Albrighton cross into his own goal at the near post.

And impressive young Leicester debutant Luke Thomas chanced his arm from the edge of the area - this time Meslier actually saving — before Bamford again wasted a superb opening.

Luke Ayling’s prescient pass played the forward clean through on goal but a lazy touch gave Schmeichel a glimmer of hope and the Leicester keeper did the rest with a brave block.

Leeds needed to do something and if anyone could find a tactical solution to outsmart Rodgers then Bielsa would be as good a candidate as any.

He threw on former Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda at the interval and, within two minutes, Leeds had halved the deficit.

It was hardly a classic goal, hewn from the sort of free-flowing football for which Bielsa has been known but, nonetheless effective.

A short corner was played back to Stuart Dallas and his deep cross into a crowded six-yard area, from all of 30 yards, was missed by everyone, defender and attacker alike, and bounced once on its way past Schmeichel at the far post.

Leeds were a different proposition, more urgency and organisation in their play, and after Leicester failed to clear another corner, on 55 minutes, Pablo Hernandez connected with a spectacular 25-yard strike that hit the cross-bar.

Rodgers responded in the tactical chess match, throwing on Maddison, presumably in an attempt to actually hold onto the ball for more than a second.

But Leeds were almost immediately level after Bamford chased an Ayling through ball to the edge of the area where Schmeichel cleared against him and watched as the ball ricocheted wide.

Maddison soon made his impact felt and Vardy should have added another before he departed, shooting wide with only Meslier to beat.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 4; Ayling 7, Koch 5, Cooper 5, Dallas 7 (Alioski 81); Klich 7; Costa 6, Hernandez 6 (Roberts 67, 6), Shackleton 5 (Poveda 45, 7), Harrison 6; Bamford 4.

LEICESTER (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel 7; Justin 7, Fofana 8, Fuchs 6; Albrighton 8, Tielemans 8, Mendy 6, Thomas 7; Praet 6 (Maddison 63, 7), Barnes 7 (Under 70, 7); Vardy 9 (Morgan 84).

Referee: A Marriner 5.