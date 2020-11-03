FAI will lobby Government to subsidise League of Ireland player salaries

The FAI will lobby the state to subsidise League of Ireland player salaries next season after securing €13m worth of Covid-19 resilience funding yesterday.

Finances at the association were already strained before the pandemic struck in March, wiping out revenue from ticket sales and coaching courses.

Convincing the League of Ireland clubs to restart the season in late July without paying spectators was only secured on the presumption of a €2m government grant.

While the FAI welcomed €1.28m from Fifa’s Covid-19 fighting fund, plus access to an €5m interest-free loan, their very viability hinged on state intervention.

In September, outgoing interim chief executive Gary Owens was inside Government buildings seeking €20m for the FAI to remain sustainable. It came within the context of the association losing both their main sponsors — communications firm 3 and League of Ireland backers SSE Airtricity — and just three weeks before €10m in prize-money vanished by losing out on qualifying for next year’s Euros at the play-off semi-final stage in Slovakia.

On the domestic front, extending the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) will be integral to ensuring there is a League of Ireland season in 2021.

All of the league clubs, except Derry City who operate in the UK jurisdiction, availed of the scheme, which entailed the state majority funding the average weekly wage of a player.

“Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, the Government, and Sport Ireland are to be applauded for the funding announced today, not just to Irish football but to all Irish sport because this will make such a difference,” said the FAI's non-executive chairman Roy Barrett, whose full-time job is Goodbody Stockbrokers managing director.

“The unity between Government and sport in these challenging times proves how much sport means to Irish society and this announcement by Sport Ireland cements their support at a time when we need it most.

“The Covid-19 impact on revenue streams, coupled with a huge financial burden on our clubs, from grassroots all the way to the top of the SSE Airtricity League and Women's National League, has been serious.

“This resilience funding is a vote of confidence in Irish football.

“All our stakeholders have done so much to keep football safe during this public health crisis. The Government has always delivered for Irish football and have done so again with this funding.

“We want to see football back on the field as soon as possible and we are working with the government and our colleagues in the GAA and the IRFU to allow for the safe return of spectators in due course.”